Grab hold of a brand new full-frame camera in the Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm kit lens for just $1,299 today. Save $100 instantly with this deal.

Dive into the World of Full-Frame Photography and Video with Canon EOS RP with a $100 Discount

Being a Sony shooter myself, it’s hard for me to recommend any other camera outside of the brand. But if I am to recommend just one camera outside of the Sony fence, and you happen to be starting off with photography in the full-frame playing field, then the Canon EOS RP is the way to go for a lot of reasons.

This camera features a 26.2-megapixels full-frame sensor, and it is mirrorless as well. What this means is simple: you get a live preview (all the time) of whatever it is that you are shooting with the added advantage of being a full-frame. This translates to amazing low-light performance and better dynamic range when compared to an APS-C camera.

This particular body comes with the RF 24-105mm kit lens, which is more than enough to get you started in the world of photography or videography. Though people give a lot of hate to kit lenses, but this particular one covers all the popular focal lengths in one fell swoop, which is nothing but fantastic.

Speaking of videography, you can record video in 4K UHD resolution, making everything sharp and crispy. The DIGIC 8 processor inside this thing makes sure that everything comes out great as soon as you press down on that shutter button.

There’s a magnificent touch-screen display on the back and a 2.36 million dot EVF, if you plan to shoot everything rangefinder style.

Have a quick looks at the specs below:

26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 8 Image Processor

UHD 4K and Full HD 1080 Video

2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3" 1.04m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 4779 AF Points

ISO 100-40000, Up to 5 fps Shooting

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

If you are starting with photos and videos, you just can’t go wrong with the Canon EOS RP. The latest software updates have actually made the camera worth buying in 2020, and it’s super easy to recommend thanks to the ecosystem of lenses this camera sees itself surrounded in.

Buy Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera + RF24-105mm lens - Was $1,399, now just $1,299