Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Getting Attack on Titan Gear as Part of Season 1 Refresh

Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 1 will receive a refresh this week, and it will feature some big time crossover content. In addition to the usual new Operator, Zombies content, ect., players will also be able to grab some Attack on Titan cosmetics inspired by the final season of the anime. A Legendary skin, weapon blueprints, and more will be available via the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition bundle. You can get the lowdown on everything included in the bundle below (click of the image for full resolution).

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 Both Kick Off Free Multiplayer Weekends Today

One of the most notable additions to this Bundle is the “Titan Piercer,” a Weapon Blueprint that models the very blade that can slay Titans. Made of ultrahard steel, the only material that can cut through Titan flesh, this one-edge blade is more than capable of slicing through squads with ease. Also available in the Bundle is the Legendary “Steel Cut” Finishing Move, as well as the Vanguard-exclusive “Vertical Maneuver” Highlight Intro and the “Ultrahard Steel” MVP Highlight. The other two weapons in this Bundle are the Legendary “Historia” SMG and “Ymir Curse” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprints, two firearms that are great additions to your Warzone Pacific or Vanguard Multiplayer and Zombies Loadouts. “Ymir Curse” is built for Operators who pride themselves on accurate shots downrange. With a nine-attachment configuration, near-zero horizontal recoil, and almost-maximum effective range and bullet velocity, this Legendary Weapon Blueprint is phenomenal at a distance, especially when an Operator is mounted. As for the “Historia,” it suits the run-and-gun Operator who wants to throw out accurate shots from the hip while sprinting. The included smaller-caliber magazines offer better speed and fire rate, perfect for Gung-Ho strategies across Multiplayer or Warzone Pacific. Although any Operator can wield these weapons, Sgt. Daniel of the Hellhounds will be fully geared up for battle with the “Survey Corps” Operator Skin included in this Bundle. Fashioned in the style of Survey Corps gear worn by Captain Levi Ackerman, this new outfit is perfect for leading your squad to victory in Caldera or elsewhere, like the incredibly skilled, yet humble badass Levi is. Superfans will also recognize the other elements of this Bundle and what they reference: a “Secret Keeper” key Weapon Charm to unlock the world’s mysteries, the “Wings of Freedom” Emblem worn with pride by Survey Corps members, and, of course, a “One Hot Potato” Sticker, in memoriam of a special person who we all hold very dear to our hearts.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the free and paid content available as part of the Season 1 reload…

New Operator: Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes Isabella was trained in the martial arts as a young girl by her father. After his death, she continued to hone her skills on those who drove her into a local resistance. After the war, she joined Trident alongside Francis and Lewis to uncover Caldera’s secrets, acting as the close-quarters battle (CQB) specialist with extreme proficiency with a new weapon for the Vanguard arsenal. Unlock Isabella by purchasing her Wild Rose Operator Bundle, which also includes two Legendary Weapon Blueprints. Those who have all three members of Trident — Francis, Lewis, and Isabella — unlocked and leveled to the max can unlock a special Gold outfit for all three Operators, as well as a Platinum one if they have at least three other Task Forces maxed out to Level 20. New SMG: Welgun The Favorite Weapon of Trident’s Isabella, the Welgun is the prototypical SMG whose raw statistics slot it between the Owen Gun and the weapon that the British army chose over it: the Sten. Vanguard Zombies Updates New additions include the introduction of never-ending classic gameplay to “Shi No Numa” in the new Void Objective, unlocked access to Von List’s Office in Stalingrad, four new tiers of Artifact upgrades at the Tome of Rituals, three unique Pack-a-Punch camos, and more. The Combat Shield and craftable Support Killstreaks are also being added to the mix, along with weapon unlock challenges for the Katana and new Welgun SMG, plus plenty of content in the works for Season Two.

Definitely not as meaty as the mid-season updates we got with Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War. Perhaps the behind-the-scenes turmoil at Activision and the lukewarm response to Vanguard are already having an effect.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Vanguard/Warzone Season 1 refresh kicks off on January 13, and pre-loads will begin today. The Attack on Titan bundle will be available on January 20.