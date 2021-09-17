Call of Duty: Vanguard MP Map List, Campaign Mission Names, and More Leaked by Dataminers

Call of Duty: Vanguard doesn’t launch for another couple months, but if you want to know much of what the game has to offer now, dataminers have been having a field day with the game’s beta. A Reddit post, collecting information from known CoD dataminers Nanikos and Alaix COD contains lists of all of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, select campaign mission titles, game modes, operator names, and more.

Here is the list of Vanguard's multiplayer maps, which includes the return of the classic Shipment, amongst others:

Multiplayer Maps Berlin

Bastion

Bocage

Casablanca

Castle (CoD: World at War remake)

Das Haus

Demyansk

Dome (CoD: World at War remake)

Desert Siege

Factory

Gavutu

Hotel Royale

Numa

Numa-Numa

Oasis (CoD: Modern Warfare 3 remake)

Paradise

Red Star

Shipment

Sub Pen (CoD: World at War remake)

Tuscan Champions Hill Maps Airstrip

Train Yard

Courtyard

Market Zombies Map War of the Dead

Here are the campaign mission names – note, this might not be all the missions:

Numa Numa Trail

The Battle Of El Alamein

The Battle of Midway

Phoenix

Stalingrad

The Fourth Reich

The Rats of Tobruk

Operation Tonga

Lady Nightingale

These are six of the new Operators who will be in the game, along with their unique melee execution weapons. Apparently, reference to four more Operators with found in the Vanguard code -- Lewis, Francis, Isabella and Liu – but less is known about them.

Beatrice (French)- Execution using Cleaver

Constanze (Latin) - Execution using Club

Solange (French/Latin) - Execution using Axe

Shigernori (Japanese) - Execution using Katana

Padmavati (Hindi) - Execution using Machete

Halima (Arabic) - Execution using Bilao

And finally, here are some of the new modes you can expect in the game:

Arms Race

Control

Crawl

Minefield

Patrol

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5. The game’s beta is ongoing as we speak, and will continue until Monday (September 20) -- you can get more details here.