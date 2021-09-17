Call of Duty: Vanguard MP Map List, Campaign Mission Names, and More Leaked by Dataminers
Call of Duty: Vanguard doesn’t launch for another couple months, but if you want to know much of what the game has to offer now, dataminers have been having a field day with the game’s beta. A Reddit post, collecting information from known CoD dataminers Nanikos and Alaix COD contains lists of all of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, select campaign mission titles, game modes, operator names, and more.
Here is the list of Vanguard's multiplayer maps, which includes the return of the classic Shipment, amongst others:
Multiplayer Maps
- Berlin
- Bastion
- Bocage
- Casablanca
- Castle (CoD: World at War remake)
- Das Haus
- Demyansk
- Dome (CoD: World at War remake)
- Desert Siege
- Factory
- Gavutu
- Hotel Royale
- Numa
- Numa-Numa
- Oasis (CoD: Modern Warfare 3 remake)
- Paradise
- Red Star
- Shipment
- Sub Pen (CoD: World at War remake)
- Tuscan
Champions Hill Maps
- Airstrip
- Train Yard
- Courtyard
- Market
Zombies Map
- War of the Dead
Here are the campaign mission names – note, this might not be all the missions:
- Numa Numa Trail
- The Battle Of El Alamein
- The Battle of Midway
- Phoenix
- Stalingrad
- The Fourth Reich
- The Rats of Tobruk
- Operation Tonga
- Lady Nightingale
These are six of the new Operators who will be in the game, along with their unique melee execution weapons. Apparently, reference to four more Operators with found in the Vanguard code -- Lewis, Francis, Isabella and Liu – but less is known about them.
- Beatrice (French)- Execution using Cleaver
- Constanze (Latin) - Execution using Club
- Solange (French/Latin) - Execution using Axe
- Shigernori (Japanese) - Execution using Katana
- Padmavati (Hindi) - Execution using Machete
- Halima (Arabic) - Execution using Bilao
And finally, here are some of the new modes you can expect in the game:
- Arms Race
- Control
- Crawl
- Minefield
- Patrol
California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.
Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5. The game’s beta is ongoing as we speak, and will continue until Monday (September 20) -- you can get more details here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter