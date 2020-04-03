Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Dated, Multiplayer Free to Try This Weekend

With people around the world stuck inside due the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s likely more games of Call of Duty being played than ever, and thankfully, Activision has announced when fans can expect some more content. While many suspected it would be the case, it’s been confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 will be kicking off next week.

For those who haven’t jumped into the new Modern Warfare yet, the traditional paid Season Pass model of old has been replaced with free seasonal updates accompanied by Fortnite-style battle passes. Activision hasn’t revealed what will be included in Season 3 just yet, but expect the usual collection of maps, modes, and cosmetics, as well as some new stuff for the free-to-play Warzone battle royale.

Want to get started on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare before Season 3 drops? You’re in luck, as Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is free to try out this weekend. The free MP demo is accessed through Warzone battle royale and includes the Atlas Superstore and Shoot House maps, and Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint game modes.

#FreeCallofDuty continues. Starting tomorrow, get free access to Multiplayer through #Warzone all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/P3O1kWzB1P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

In addition to the multiplayer trial, Activision is also offering double XP for the weekend and a 10-tier skip for those working their way through the Season 2 battle pass.

Double down on XP all weekend long. Starts tomorrow for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/9yFm8bCjID — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

Battle Pass Owners: 10 Tiers on us. Jump into #ModernWarfare or #Warzone to claim. pic.twitter.com/1Ez9ncNj7k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 3 kicks off on April 8, and the free multiplayer trial is available until April 6.