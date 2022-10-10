Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Feature Football Players as Operators – Rumor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may feature some surprising operators, according to information that has been shared online today.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the game's files revealed that football players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba will be among the operators. While it is not yet clear how these unique operators will be introduced in the new entry in the Call of Duty series, they will likely be part of some special football-themed event.

You can find the full list of leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II footballers operators below:

Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has yet to release, but it seems like DLC is already being developed for the game, as a known series leaker revealed that a campaign DLC will release in late 2023 as part of a premium map pack release.

Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently… Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once sometime during the post-launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.

Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience.

Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.

Modern Warfare II will launch with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat, and a narrative-driven, co-op Special Ops experience.