Menu
Company

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Demo, FInal Version Comparison Video Highlights Lighting Changes and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 26, 2022, 08:05 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between the demo and the game's final version.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, puts single-player campaign footage from the demo and final version played at 4K resolution, ultra settings side by side, highlighting how lighting has been changed quite a bit from the demo to the final version of the game, resulting in a slightly different atmosphere.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has the Same Phone Requirement Dropped from Overwatch 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28th, 2022 worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. All those who pre-order the game will get early access to the single-player campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare. Featuring the return of the iconic, team leader Captain John Price, the fearless John "Soap" MacTavish, the seasoned Sergeant Kyle "Gaz” Garrick, and the lone wolf himself, fan favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley, witness what makes Task Force 141 (TF141) the legendary squad it is today. 

Leverage new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on enemies. Gear up and take the fight offshore to siege enemies underwater, breach a highly fortified enemy base, infil along the canals and liberate much-needed allies at a black site hidden within the mountains. 

Infinity Ward presents heart-pounding next-gen, state-of-the-art gameplay. Fight alongside friends in a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics that produce the most advanced Call of Duty in history. 

Products mentioned in this post

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
USD 70
Xbox Series S
USD 289
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order