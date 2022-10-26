Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Demo, FInal Version Comparison Video Highlights Lighting Changes and More

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between the demo and the game's final version.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, puts single-player campaign footage from the demo and final version played at 4K resolution, ultra settings side by side, highlighting how lighting has been changed quite a bit from the demo to the final version of the game, resulting in a slightly different atmosphere.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28th, 2022 worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. All those who pre-order the game will get early access to the single-player campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare. Featuring the return of the iconic, team leader Captain John Price, the fearless John "Soap" MacTavish, the seasoned Sergeant Kyle "Gaz” Garrick, and the lone wolf himself, fan favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley, witness what makes Task Force 141 (TF141) the legendary squad it is today.

Leverage new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on enemies. Gear up and take the fight offshore to siege enemies underwater, breach a highly fortified enemy base, infil along the canals and liberate much-needed allies at a black site hidden within the mountains.

Infinity Ward presents heart-pounding next-gen, state-of-the-art gameplay. Fight alongside friends in a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics that produce the most advanced Call of Duty in history.