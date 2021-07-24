Bungie Speaks Out Against Harassment Practices After Former Partner Activision Blizzard Comes Under Fire

Following the news of a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision Blizzard for the harassment and discrimination practices conducted by some of its employees, former partner Bungie took to Twitter to speak against these practices and explain the company's efforts to combat them.

Bungie is built on empowering our people no matter who they are, where they are from, or how they identify.

We have a responsibility to acknowledge, reflect, and do what we can to push back on a persistent culture of harassment, abuse, and inequality that exists in our industry.

It's our responsibility to ensure this type of behavior is not tolerated at Bungie at any level, and that we never excuse it or sweep it under the rug.

While the accounts in this week’s news are difficult to read, we hope they will lead to justice, awareness, and accountability.

We have a zero-tolerance policy at Bungie for environments that support this toxic culture, and we are committed to rooting them out to defend those who are at risk.

Women, POC, and underrepresented communities have nothing to gain by reliving their trauma. We believe them when they come forward with reports of abuse or harassment.

We don’t pretend that Bungie is perfect and that no one has experienced harassment while working here, but we will not tolerate it and will confront it head-on. And we will continue to do the work every day to be better.

Our goal is to continue to improve the experience for everyone working at Bungie and do our part to make the gaming industry as a whole to be more welcoming and inclusive.