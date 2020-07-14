Brand New AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Long Battery Life Are Down to Just $218

If you’re looking for a fine pair of wireless earphones, then AirPods Pro are going to be your best bet because the wireless earphones have been discounted on Amazon, and carry a price of just $218. There aren't a lot of wireless products like these so if you have an iPhone or an iPad, these will pair effortlessly with these devices thanks to Apple's custom H1 chip.

No Bluetooth-enabled wireless earphones support this feature and the fact that you're getting them at this price makes the deal even sweeter. The AirPods Pro also fit in nicely in your ear and in case they don't fit, there are different-sized ear tips bundled with the wireless earphones so you don't run into any problems. The AirPods Pro also feature active noise cancellation and superior sound quality over the regular AirPods.

The Transparency Mode switches back when you want to listen to what the other person is saying and the 4.5-hour battery life is more than enough for a single listening period. In case you're out of juice, the wireless charging case will top up the battery and it can be charged using a Lightning cable as well. Of course, these can be paired with Android phones too and there is going to be no compromise in audio quality as well.

So how about it? $218 for a pair of AirPods Pro? You can get them right now on Amazon.