Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription Is Up For An Amazing Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now

If you are looking for hosting plans right now, we have a great offer for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a few hours, so you better avail it right away. This plan offers you a smooth experience with a secure, SSD storage based platform. It offers a lot more than your regular plans, so don’t waste any more time and get this deal right away.

Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription features

This platform isn’t just offering you a secure service to host your website; they are extremely affordable and come with great customer service. Boxne ensures that your data will be available to you as soon as possible. It also offers amazing security round the clock and it couldn’t get better than this. It has a lot to offer and here are highlights of what the Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Lite Plan

Disk Space: unlimited GB

Bandwidth: unlimited

Websites: unlimited

MySQL databases: unlimited

Access with www.

Direct admin

Easy application installer

DNS management

Sub domains

phpMyAdmin

Immunity Security 360

CageFS

Password protected directories

FTP over SSL (FTPS)

Raw access logs

Site statistics

Lets Encrypt SSL certificate

24/7/365 Technical Support

Cron jobs

File manager

ImageMagick

125+ free applications

Drupal

Wordpress

PHP Selector 5.6-7+

Python

Perl

Web mail

POP 3 Accounts

SMTP

IMAP

Forwarding

Auto-responder

Fraud, virus & spam protection

Email privacy & protection

Unlimited FTP Users

Unlimited Add-on Domains

CloudLinux (latest version)

System Requirements

Web browser

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: CloudLinux (latest version)

Updates included

Original Price Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription: $239

Wccftech Discount Price Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription: $39.99