Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription Is Up For An Amazing Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now
If you are looking for hosting plans right now, we have a great offer for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a few hours, so you better avail it right away. This plan offers you a smooth experience with a secure, SSD storage based platform. It offers a lot more than your regular plans, so don’t waste any more time and get this deal right away.
Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription features
This platform isn’t just offering you a secure service to host your website; they are extremely affordable and come with great customer service. Boxne ensures that your data will be available to you as soon as possible. It also offers amazing security round the clock and it couldn’t get better than this. It has a lot to offer and here are highlights of what the Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
Lite Plan
- Disk Space: unlimited GB
- Bandwidth: unlimited
- Websites: unlimited
- MySQL databases: unlimited
- Access with www.
- Direct admin
- Easy application installer
- DNS management
- Sub domains
- phpMyAdmin
- Immunity Security 360
- CageFS
- Password protected directories
- FTP over SSL (FTPS)
- Raw access logs
- Site statistics
- Lets Encrypt SSL certificate
- 24/7/365 Technical Support
- Cron jobs
- File manager
- ImageMagick
- 125+ free applications
- Drupal
- Wordpress
- PHP Selector 5.6-7+
- Python
- Perl
- Web mail
- POP 3 Accounts
- SMTP
- IMAP
- Forwarding
- Auto-responder
- Fraud, virus & spam protection
- Email privacy & protection
- Unlimited FTP Users
- Unlimited Add-on Domains
- CloudLinux (latest version)
System Requirements
- Web browser
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: CloudLinux (latest version)
- Updates included
Original Price Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription: $239
Wccftech Discount Price Boxne SSD Hosting Lite Plan Lifetime Subscription: $39.99
