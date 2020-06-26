Bluetooth Smart Watch Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Days – Three Colours Available
Smartwatches are the modern accessory of fashionable people. These everyday accessories have become a huge favourite and many companies have produced great versions of it. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars for this very basic accessory as we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Bluetooth Smart Watch in three different colours. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail them right away.
Bluetooth Smart Watch features
With this amazing device, you can make calls, send texts, track your fitness and more. Here are highlights of what the Bluetooth Smart Watch has in store for you:
- Supports hands-free calls & displays caller or text ID
- Features a built-in alarm & stopwatch
- Anti-theft alarm, Twitter & Facebook notifications help you keep connected to your day
- Allows you to take pictures remotely w/ the click of a button
- Sweat-proof, ergonomic design & built-in calorie counter and pedometer make it great for working out & extended wear
- Note: SIM card not included.
Specs
- Material: metal frame with silicone strap
- Weight: 2.11 oz
- Dimensions: 2.76" x 2.17" x 1.57"
- Touch screen: 1.54" capacitative HD TFT touch screen
- Supports NFC and TF card up to 32GB (not included)
- Battery: 350mAh polymer battery
- Active battery life: approx. 2 days
- Standby battery life: approx. one week
Compatibility
- All Bluetooth 3.0 or higher smartphones and tablets
Includes
- Smart Watch (black)
- USB charging cable
- Manual
This amazing watch is available in three very trendy colours and you can get the one that suits your personality. This will even make a great gift for your friends or family. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself with something that is affordable and classy at the same time. Happy Shopping!
Original Price Bluetooth Smart Watch:
Black: $199 I Silver: $199 I Gold: $199
Wccftech Discount Price Bluetooth Smart Watch:
Black: $29.99 I Silver: $29 I Gold: $29
