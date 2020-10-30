Bless Unleashed PC Beta Giveaway – Grab One of 5K Codes for Next Week’s Test!

Following the releases on Xbox One in March 2020 and on PlayStation 4 last week, Bless Unleashed PC is getting ready for its first round of beta testing on Steam ahead of the full game launch scheduled for early 2021.

Developed by Round 8 Studios, it's an action MMORPG made with Unreal Engine 4 and based on a free-to-play business model. We've got 5001 codes that will let you in the Bless Unleashed PC beta, due to begin next week according to the following schedule:

UTC: 11/5(Thu) AM 00:00 ~ 11/9(Mon) PM 23:59

PST: 11/4(Wed) PM 16:00 ~ 11/8(Sun) PM 15:59

CET: 11/5(Thu) AM 01:00 ~ 11/9(Mon) AM 00:59

Just complete the required actions in the Gleam giveaway box below and grab a code (minus the Wccftech part, which has to be removed). When you've done that, head over to Steam and activate the code like you normally would in order to pre-download the game and get ready for when the servers go live. Below we've also included the official system requirements.

Bless Unleashed PC Beta Giveaway



Bless Unleashed PC System Requirements