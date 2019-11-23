Black Friday Deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $129 [Was $200, $70 Off]

Pick up a brand new Ring Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p video for just $129 in this early Black Friday deal on Amazon.

We usually start our smart home endeavor by installing a few smart light bulbs and plugs. We then turn our attention towards the front door. There are plenty of options to choose from but nothing comes close to what Ring offers. It's easy to use, easy to set up, and the apps on both iOS and Android are a breeze to use. And thanks to its Alexa capabilities, you don't have to think about pulling out your phone either.

So, if you are looking to add a smart doorbell to your front door, then look no further than this early Black Friday deal from Ring. For a limited time only, you can grab the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for a stunning low price of just $129, which represents a discount of $70 on the $200 MSRP.

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This bell is packed with all the necessary features. You can set motion zones that will send you a push notification if someone passes by your front door, there's also the ability to bring up a live view of the front door or wherever this bell is installed. If you want to look back at your recorded videos then you have to pay for it, but that's something you can look into later.

If you are interested in this wonderful deal then you can grab it from the link below. There is no special discount code or on-page coupon.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation - Was $200, now just $129