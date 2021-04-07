Bitspower Unveils Its Premium Mobius Waterblock For AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Big Navi Graphics Cards
Bitspower has unveiled its premium Mobius water block for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & Radeon RX 6800 XT Big Navi graphics cards. The water block retains the look and feel of the reference cooler & also comes with high-end cooling capabilities which you can expect from a solution like this one.
Bitspower Mobius Water Block Is A Premium Custom-Loop Solution Designed For AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Big Navi Graphics Cards
The Bitspower Mobis water block is designed specifically for the reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & Radeon RX 6800 XT Big Navi graphics card which is why the blocks look familiar in terms of shape and design. The Mobius water block is quite hefty and features a dual-slot design & covers the full length of the card itself.
According to Bitspower, the Mobius VGA Water block for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT graphics cards features a nickel & chromium plated copper base plate that is meticulously carved to allocate the most contact over the GPU and VRM area.
The front of the water block has an acrylic cover that shows the finned water-channel array. The water block also features RGB LEDs which are compliant with ASUS AURA Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome, BIOSTAR VIVID LED DJ and Razer Chroma technologies.
Included:
- 1set of BPPRE-VG6900XTID
- 1set of Aluminum Backplate
- 1set of Thermal PAD
- 1set of Mounting Screws/Accessories
Dimension(LxWxH): 267x138x32 MM
Thread: G1/4″ x 4
LED Color: Digital RGB
LED Strip Management By Bitspower Digital RGB And Certified By ASUS AURA Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome, BIOSTAR VIVID LED DJ, and Razer Chroma
Product support:
- AMD RX 6800 XT
- AMD RX 6900 XT
Bitspower has the water block listed for pre-order at 9150 TWD or $321 US & considering that the water block is designed for graphics cards that retail at well over $1000 US (Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6900 XT), it makes sense why this is such an expensive water block.
