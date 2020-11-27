OnePlus ran some pretty amazing early Black Friday deals on Wednesday, but today's offer might just win all of the OP fans. With the purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is offering you to buy the OnePlus 7T for $1!

For those not in the OnePlus fanclub yet, the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 120 Hz Fluid Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G, Warp Charge 30, and an amazingly powerful camera setup. This offer isn't even on the full retail price, since the price of OnePlus 8 Pro has already been discounted to just $799 during the Black Friday week promotions.

You are basically getting two of the most powerful Android phones for just $800, saving yourself almost $800!

How to get OnePlus 8 Pro (12+256GB) + OnePlus 7T for just $800

OnePlus 7T wouldn't be automatically added to your cart; here is how to avail the offer:

Head over to the OP8 Pro (256GB) product page. Choose your favorite color: Black, Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green (this one is only in 128GB for the same price so isn't recommended).

Scroll down to the page, and click on the Add to cart button. Then, head over to the OP7T (128GB) product page. Choose your favorite color: Glacier Blue, Frosted Silver.

Scroll to the very end of the page and click on the Add to cart button.

Your cart will now show both the OnePlus 8 Pro (Unlocked) and OnePlus 7T (T-mobile) at the total price of $800, with free 3-day shipping.

If you don't want the bundle, you can also buy the OP8 Pro (12 + 256GB) for $799, down from its original $999 retail price, or OP7T (8 + 128GB) for $349 instead of $599.