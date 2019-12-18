Best True Wireless Earphones You Should Buy this Holiday Season

Looking for the best true wireless earphones to buy this holiday season? After some careful thought, we have the answer for you.

AirPods 2 with Charging Case are the Best True Wireless Earphones You Can Buy for the Holidays. Period.

At this point, you must be wondering why didn't we name the AirPods Pro the best true wireless earphones you can buy for the holidays? Well, because honestly, at $249, they are not exactly 'value for money.' You can get the same pairing experience, wonderful battery life, and H1 internals for a far lower price of just $159, straight from Apple in the form of the AirPods 2 with Charging Case. Notice how I mentioned 'Charging Case' and not 'Wireless Charging Case'? I'll get to that in a second too.

The AirPods 2 are true wireless earphones which Apple still sells alongside the new AirPods Pro. They feature an extremely compact charging case, the signature Apple design which has managed to grow on everyone and balanced audio which is not too underwhelming and not too overpowering either. It's essentially a complete package compared to each and every similar product out there.

You get the H1 chip under the hood which offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 5 hours of battery life with a single charge, up to 24 hours with the Charging Case and support for 'Hey Siri' as well, thanks to that H1 chip.

The particular model we are recommending do not feature wireless charging and that's absolutely OK. You get a Lightning cable in the box which you can use to juice everything up. And the Charging Case offers more than enough battery life to get you through several days of use.

The lack of wireless charging won't be felt, as you'll be charging the AirPods 2 mostly with a Lightning cable anyway. In a car, such a thing is almost impossible to do and you won't be carrying wireless charging pads with you on a vacation. Therefore this particular model without the Wireless Charging Case is the way to go and it is far easier on the wallet too. Maybe use the saved money on a nice little protective case for your new AirPods? Hold on to that idea.

If you really want the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, then you can pick those up for a price of just $199. But I will still recommend the vanilla base model with Charging Case as it is far more easier on the wallet and gets the crucial bit done hassle-free - delivering a true wireless earphones audio experience.

You can order today and have the earphones delivered to you before Christmas. Whether it's a loved one or yourself, treat yourself to the best wireless audio experience you'll ever have.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - $159

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - $199

Runner Up: Soundcore Liberty Air 2

The Liberty Air 2 by Soundcore are true wireless earphones that we just had to mention in this guide no matter what. Not only they are backed by Anker, but Soundcore itself has been making wireless earphones for a long time now, and needless to say that they have understood the formula on how to deliver the best in audio performance at a very reasonable price point.

To kick things off, the Liberty Air 2 feature Bluetooth 5.0 for super fast connectivity and audio experience. The diamond-enhanced audio drivers deliver precise audio and deliver twice as much bass as before. If you think that isn't enough, then you will be surprised to learn that the Liberty Air 2 true wireless earphones feature 4 microphones for far superior calls while also blocking out background noise.

You can expect 28 hours of playtime with the included charging case and the earbuds themselves will deliver 7 hours of battery life on a single charge. Want to really get blown away? The Liberty Air 2 feature wireless charging. All of this, for a price of just $99.

If you really don't mind missing out on the H1-style pairing experience, then the Liberty Air 2 is an insanely great package. And for $99, it's hard to beat, too.

Buy Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earphones - $99

