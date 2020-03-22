Best Buy to Close All Retail Stores; Will Switch to Delivery and Pickup Only Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has forced major retailer Best Buy to close all of its physical stores, meaning that customers won’t be able to drive down to the nearest location and pick up their desired item. Instead, customers have the option to get those items delivered to their doorstep or simply pick it up, which is a practice a lot of other retailers have been following since the virus exponentially spread.

Best Buy Originally Wanted to Allow 15 Customers at a Time Per Retail Outlet but the Decision Changed

Best Buy’s original plan was to keep its retail stores open to the public but with the situation drastically changing, CEO Corie Barry stated the following in response to the outbreak.

“The situation we’re facing as a company and as individuals is unprecedented and changing at a pace all of us are working to keep up with. We are making the best decisions we can with two goals in mind: protecting employees, customers and their respective families, while trying our best to serve the millions of Americans who rely on us for increasingly vital technology.”

What does this mean for you as a customer? It means that you can still place an order on Best Buy’s website through your browser, or by using the Best Buy app and request a pick up at the nearest outlet. Starting from today, Best Buy will also be offering curbside delivery service at all locations across the U.S. where it’s allowed. What this means is that instead of a customer entering the store, any item ordered through the website of the Best Buy app will be delivered to your car.

9to5Mac reports that if customers don’t order the item but still manage to drive down to a Best Buy retail outlet, an employee stationed at the location will be able to help them out and see if the desired product is available. The coronavirus pandemic has also increased the demand for products that people require while working from home.

“We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from home, as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food. As we meet the demand for these necessities, we are adjusting how we operate in many ways to improve safety.”

Best Buy hasn’t updated on when it plans to open up all of its retail outlets. Looks like we’ll know in the near future, so stay tuned.

Source: AP News