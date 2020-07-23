BenQ Launches The Mobiuz Gaming Monitor Series – Combines Graphics, Audio, And Comfort Into One Monitor

MOBIUZ gaming monitors by BenQ are geared to transport you to alternate realities. Think of them as super stylish, high-performance escape pods. MOBIUZ is the answer for gamers who aren't pro eAthletes, but who demand performance from their display. Inspired by the Mobius strip, these displays are engineered for endless immersion. They tackle the ideal gaming experience with a user-focused, three-pronged approach: graphics, audio, and comfort.

An IPS Panel Combined With HDRi Makes For A Great Viewing Experience

It's all in the details. Wind blowing through fields of grass. Skin that looks realistic. Hidden clues or evil foes tucked into shadowy corners. That's the difference patented HDRi adaptive technology makes. It assesses the content on your screen and ambient light conditions, then deliver images with precise detail, vivid color, and contrast the amplify your ability and experience. The IPS panel makes the color look its best from any angle, so you can enjoy the view with friends. MOBIUZ is like a doorway into your latest challenge. It's tempting to say game graphics can't get any better than with HDRi. And yet, they can.

MOBIUZ monitors are equipped with the latest visual optimization tech. Best of all, you decide what's best for you. Black Equalizer improves visibility in dark scenes, without overexposing bright areas, so you can see everything hiding in the shadows. Color Vibrance refines images in-game so details, and targets, are easier to spot. And Light Tuner lets you choose from 20 color settings so games can look the way you want them to look.

There's nothing beautiful about blur, tearing, or artifacts. Debut MOBIUZ models EX2510 and EX2710 boast FreeSync Premium, 144Hz HRR (High Refresh Rate), and 1ms MPRT for a completely seamless display. Plus, 99% coverage of the sRGB color space means you will never have to compromise on color.

And you can count on others wanting to share once they see you gaming on a MOBIUZ monitor. There's no mistaking EX2510 or EX2710 for a run-of-the-mill model. The base boasts stylish accents while also providing space to store a controller. The back of the panel looks so good, you might be tempted to turn your display around when yu are not using it. But the focus on you and making sure nothing distracts you from the action, so nothing but sleek bezels around the screen.