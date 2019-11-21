Beats Solo3 With Apple W1 Chip for Just $129 Today [Was $300]

Fancy a pair of Beats Solo3 for cheap? Amazon is selling the great pair of headphones complete with Apple's W1 chip for just $129.

Beats Solo3 Sound Great Even After All These Years - Feature Same AirPods-Style Pairing

AirPods are absolutely wonderful in what they do and you can get the same experience on other headphones as well. We're obviously talking about the Beats Solo3 here which pack the same W1 chip as the original AirPods, allowing you to pair just once and everything will by synced across devices in a matter of minutes. You don't even have to press and hold the pairing button in order to do that, just power them on and the headphone will show up right away on your iPhone or iPad.

Deal Alert: Fully Unlocked Galaxy S10 $100 Off + Free Galaxy Buds [$699 Only]

Apart from that, the Beats Solo3 sound great too. Unlike previous Beats, these aren't quite bass heavily and strike a wonderful balance with most people. But obviously, they command a price point that is somewhat unjustified, given that you can get a far better wireless experience with the AirPods. Not today though, as you can get the Solo3 headphone for just $129, instead of the usual $299 asking price.

There is no special discount code here, nor an on-page coupon code that you have to clip. Just go to Amazon, choose the color in which you want these headphones and you are good to go. We're sure a deal doesn't get any more straightforward than this.

Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Was $299, now just $129