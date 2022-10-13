Bayonetta 3 Trailer Reveals its Multiverse-Spanning Story and Alternate Bayonettas Aplenty

Nintendo has been hinting at it for a while, but in their latest Bayonetta 3 trailer they let the demon cat out of the bag, revealing the game is indeed a full-on multiverse spanning epic with multiple alternate versions of Bayonetta from around the world. We also get a new peek at gameplay, and surprising new type of side mission for the fan-favorite Jeanne. You can check out the trailer for yourself below, although honestly, it’s a bit spoilery, so proceed with caution if you want to go in completely fresh.

Nintendo definitely didn’t hold back on that one! Need to know more about Bayonetta 3? Here are all the key points you need to know, and my hands-on preview of the game’s updated kaiju-infused combat system. If you’ve only got a minute to spare, here’s a quick official description…

"Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs."

Get ready for a devilishly good time - Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.

A bounty of Bayonettas - Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you'll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last. You'll also slash and slay as Viola, a feisty witch in training who fights with a sword and a capricious companion, the demon Cheshire. Find out what fate awaits Bayonetta, and if this arcane alliance can really save reality!

Bayonetta 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 28.