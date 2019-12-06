Battlefield V Gets Custom Servers Next Week, New Wake Island Trailer Released
Next week is going to be a big one for Battlefield V players, as the WWII shooter is set to get finally get custom servers and the new Wake Island map. Of course, Wake Island has been a staple of the series, dating all the way back to the original Battlefield 1942, but the new version is more beautiful and expansive than any version we’ve seen before. Check out an overview trailer, below.
That Pulp Fiction Dick Dale surf music was an…interesting choice, but the map is looking great! Here’s a bit more detail about the expect from Wake Island:
Wake Island at a Glance
Units:
- Infantry
- Aircraft
- Vehicles
- Boats
Size:
- Medium
Tempo:
- Fast (Breakthrough mode)
- Slow (Conquest mode)
Playstyle
Wake Island caters to air/sea/land warfare, as well as different tempos based on which game mode you’re playing. Breakthrough provides fast-paced action, while Conquest Assault lets you experience the classic, more slow-placed version of Battlefield.
Due to the scale of the map, players can find more or less action based on where on the island they are. All flags have been designed for close-quarters combat, while the spaces between the flags have been designed for slower-paced gameplay. There are locations on the maps which are suited for the Recon class as well but have been balanced with a high risk, high reward design in mind.
Ah, but before Wake Island drops, DICE will be launching custom servers, or “Community Games” as they’re calling them. Community Games will let you set your rules and manage who gets to play on your server, although you won’t earn any Tides of War XP while playing. Here’s a rundown of the features Community Games will launch with:
- Create, delete, update, and name one or several configurations
- Create and join a Community Game
- Automatically generated server name
- Choose game size (16, 32, 64)
- Choose how many rounds the server should play (max 20)
- Choose the mode
- Choose the maps
- Choose a password (between 3-8 characters)
- Choose the pre-round size (how many players are needed to break out of pre-round)
- Kick players from the server
- Ban and manage banned players (session only)
- Special Community Games filter in Advanced Search
Meanwhile, these additional features will likely launch sometime in 2020:
- Set custom name for the server
- Set description for the server
- Control what classes are available
- Control what weapons are allowed
- Control if vehicles are allowed
- Control if the kill cam will be displayed
- Turn friendly fire on or off
- Turn regenerative health on or off
- Change soldier tags as visible or not
- Enable or disable third-person camera view
- Enable squad leader spawn only
- Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation
- Enable or disable aim assist cooldown
- Control bullet damage scaling
- Control game mode ticket scaling
- Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers
- Turn the mini map on or off
- Enable or disable the compass
- Manage list of moderators
- Manage list of VIPs
- Apply an authored pre-set config to a Community Game - Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.
- Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server
- Administer and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Community Games web portal
- Have the description of your Community Game presented on the loading screen
- Manually switch specific players between teams
- Report Community Games in the advanced search screen
Battlefield V is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Community Games will be available on December 9 and Wake Island launches on December 12.