Battlefield V Gets Custom Servers Next Week, New Wake Island Trailer Released

Next week is going to be a big one for Battlefield V players, as the WWII shooter is set to get finally get custom servers and the new Wake Island map. Of course, Wake Island has been a staple of the series, dating all the way back to the original Battlefield 1942, but the new version is more beautiful and expansive than any version we’ve seen before. Check out an overview trailer, below.

That Pulp Fiction Dick Dale surf music was an…interesting choice, but the map is looking great! Here’s a bit more detail about the expect from Wake Island:

Wake Island at a Glance Units: Infantry

Aircraft

Vehicles

Boats Size: Medium Tempo: Fast (Breakthrough mode)

Slow (Conquest mode) Playstyle Wake Island caters to air/sea/land warfare, as well as different tempos based on which game mode you’re playing. Breakthrough provides fast-paced action, while Conquest Assault lets you experience the classic, more slow-placed version of Battlefield. Due to the scale of the map, players can find more or less action based on where on the island they are. All flags have been designed for close-quarters combat, while the spaces between the flags have been designed for slower-paced gameplay. There are locations on the maps which are suited for the Recon class as well but have been balanced with a high risk, high reward design in mind.

Ah, but before Wake Island drops, DICE will be launching custom servers, or “Community Games” as they’re calling them. Community Games will let you set your rules and manage who gets to play on your server, although you won’t earn any Tides of War XP while playing. Here’s a rundown of the features Community Games will launch with:

Create, delete, update, and name one or several configurations

Create and join a Community Game

Automatically generated server name

Choose game size (16, 32, 64)

Choose how many rounds the server should play (max 20)

Choose the mode

Choose the maps

Choose a password (between 3-8 characters)

Choose the pre-round size (how many players are needed to break out of pre-round)

Kick players from the server

Ban and manage banned players (session only)

Special Community Games filter in Advanced Search

Meanwhile, these additional features will likely launch sometime in 2020:

Set custom name for the server

Set description for the server

Control what classes are available

Control what weapons are allowed

Control if vehicles are allowed

Control if the kill cam will be displayed

Turn friendly fire on or off

Turn regenerative health on or off

Change soldier tags as visible or not

Enable or disable third-person camera view

Enable squad leader spawn only

Enable or disable aim assist auto rotation

Enable or disable aim assist cooldown

Control bullet damage scaling

Control game mode ticket scaling

Control soldier and vehicle respawn timers

Turn the mini map on or off

Enable or disable the compass

Manage list of moderators

Manage list of VIPs

Apply an authored pre-set config to a Community Game - Vanilla, Infantry only, DICE-authored etc.

Have your name highlighted in chat if you’re the owner of the server

Administer and manage server settings in the main menu or via our Community Games web portal

Have the description of your Community Game presented on the loading screen

Manually switch specific players between teams

Report Community Games in the advanced search screen

Battlefield V is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Community Games will be available on December 9 and Wake Island launches on December 12.