As promised earlier this month, the long-awaited Battlefield 3: Reality mod is now available for download. The total conversion mod has been seven years in the making, stemming from Battlefield: Project Reality, and aims to deliver a much more immersive, realistic, tactical, and in-depth experience compared to the vanilla game.
It achieves the goal thanks to Venice Unleashed, a required modding and improvement framework for Battlefield 3. Below you'll find a beginner's guide to help you install the Battlefield 3: Reality mod. Do note that this is just version 0.1, and the development team has plans to add plenty of extra features before version 1.0.
- Custom spawn system (FOBs & Rally Points)
- Adjusted game pace (movement / weapon-handling speed)
- Gunplay (suppression / recoil / damage)
- Adjusted gun / explosion sounds
- Health and medic system (bleeding / bandaging / reviving)
- Custom UI (main-menu / spawn-menu / map / comm-rose / HUD)
- AAS game mode
- 5 modified and expanded vanilla maps
- Two custom factions (USMC / Russian Army)
- 9 pre-fixed kits per faction
- Modified vanilla vehicles (transport only)
- Improved visuals (day-night cycle / weather)
- All above mentioned polished
- Resource mechanics
- Custom maps
- Playable vehicles, armor, and air units
- More game modes
- Commander role
- Map Editor
- TBA
If you wish to donate to the Battlefield 3: Reality mod makers, you'll find their Patreon page here.
