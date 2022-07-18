As promised earlier this month, the long-awaited Battlefield 3: Reality mod is now available for download. The total conversion mod has been seven years in the making, stemming from Battlefield: Project Reality, and aims to deliver a much more immersive, realistic, tactical, and in-depth experience compared to the vanilla game.

It achieves the goal thanks to Venice Unleashed, a required modding and improvement framework for Battlefield 3. Below you'll find a beginner's guide to help you install the Battlefield 3: Reality mod. Do note that this is just version 0.1, and the development team has plans to add plenty of extra features before version 1.0.

VERSION 0.1 - First public playable version. A starting point