Battlefield 2021 Reveal Trailer Screenshots Have Leaked Online

New Battlefield 2021 screenshots have leaked online, providing a first look at the reveal trailer that should be shared next month.

The leaked screenshots, which can be found below, are of low quality, so it is difficult to properly understand what is going on in them. As fans are starved for the first look at the game, however, they should be enough to tide most of them over until the game is officially revealed next month.

Codemasters CEO: EA Is Like Our Cinderella Shoe, a Perfect Fit; They Listen But Don’t Force Us











Very little is currently known about Battlefield 2021 as of now. Last week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson described the game as an amazing relaunch of the franchise.

Nothing to announce at the moment on either an annualized Battlefield and/or the nature of the modes in the upcoming Battlefield game, we’re going to talk about a lot around that in the months to come starting next month with our reveal trailer, which I have a chance of seeing the work in progress last week and it is incredible. What the team has been able to do in the context of next-generation consoles and epic scale battles, unbelievable player accounts, destruction in terms of those which is really incredible, and it’s a very innovative and creative mode for the future of the franchise. [...] I would just – I would finish by saying we're really excited about Battlefield, everything I’ve seen in the game is spectacular. And I think it’s going to be an amazing relaunch of that franchise this year and will lead us into an incredible live service for the future.

Battlefield 2021 will be released on a yet to be confirmed date on PC, current and previous generation consoles.