Batman: Arkham Knight PC Gets User Made Fix For Stuttering and Frame Pacing Issues

The PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight was, at launch, one of the worst ports of all times. Things eventually have been improved, but some users are still suffering from stuttering and frame pacing issues. If you are among them, you may want to check out a recent fan-made fix that does address these issues.

The new fix has been created by SherielFarouk fixes the texture streaming system that causes stuttering issues by creating a texture pool on top of D3D11, so that textures can be reused.

I grabbed the source for ReShade (to use the API hooking / interception) and implemented a texture pool on top of D3D11, so the game remains unaware it exists yet gets the performance benefits from the texture reuse. It seemed to fix the issue for me and now I get a mostly locked 60 FPS game, so here's hoping it works for other people.

Some users are still not seeing the issues fixed, but it's still worth a try. You can find all the info here.

Batman: Arkham Knight is the latest entry in the series, closing the trilogy that began with Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game is also the first entry in the series that allows players to use the Batmobile to explore the city.

Introducing the Batmobile – The Batmobile is brought to life with a completely new and original design featuring a distinct visual appearance and a full range of on-board high-tech gadgetry. Designed to be fully drivable throughout the game world and capable of transformation from high speed pursuit mode to military grade battle mode, this legendary vehicle sits at the heart of the game’s design and allows players to tear through the streets at incredible speeds in pursuit of Gotham City’s most dangerous villains. This iconic vehicle also augments Batman’s abilities in every respect, from navigation and forensics to combat and puzzle solving creating a genuine and seamless sense of the union of man and machine.

Batman: Arkham Knight is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.