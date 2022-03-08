Basemark Releases GPUScore: Relic of Life, a New Ray-Tracing-Focused Cross-API Benchmark
Looking to measure how capable your rig is when it comes to ray tracing and other fancy new rendering techniques? Well, Basemark has released a new benchmark, entitled Relic of Life, designed to test out the latest visual bells and whistles, including ray-traced reflections (with multiple bounces), ray-traced global illumination, physically-based rendering, and more. All the major APIs are supported, including Vulkan 1.2, DirectX 12, Metal, and more. You check out a quick video of Relic of Life in action, below.
Not the most visually-appealing thing I’ve ever seen, but it’s designed to test your hardware, not be a grand artistic achievement. Relic of Life is part of Basemark’s new GPUScore benchmark suite. Two more benchmarks, “Sacred Path” for mid-level GPUs and “The Expedition” for mobile devices, are also planned. Basemark claims their benchmarks are run on a frame-by-frame basis, resulting in more consistent, repeatable results. Here’s more information on the Relic of Life benchmark…
GPUScore: Relic of Life is a graphics benchmark that utilizes real-time raytracing. It is aimed for PC’s and laptops that have a raytracing capable graphics card. Relic of Life supports both DirectX 12 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics API’s. The content of Relic of Life represents the last chapter in the GPUScore storyline.
- Supported graphics API’s: DirectX 12 and Vulkan 1.2
- Rendering resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Maximum texture resolution: 4096 x 4096
- Texture compression: BC7
Technical Features
- Ray-traced Reflections, multiple bounces
- Ray-traced Global Illumination
- Physically Based Rendering
- Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO)
- Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA)
- Volumetric Lighting
- Bone and Vertex Animations
System Requirements
- Graphics card with ray tracing support
- Graphics driver with DXR or Vulkan Raytracing support
- Windows 10, Windows 11 or Linux operating system
- Processor utilizing x86_64 architecture
- 12 GB of RAM
- 6 GB of video RAM
You know you can’t resist seeing how your system measures up. You can download the Relic of Life benchmark for Windows 10, 11, or Linux systems, right here.