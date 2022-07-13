Bandai Namco Confirms It Has Been Hacked; Publisher is Investigating the Scope of the Damage

Japanese publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that it has been recently hacked, and it is currently investigating the scope of the damage.

With a new statement that has been shared today, as reported by Eurogamer, the Japanese publisher confirmed the reports that started circulating online earlier this week. On July 3rd, there was an unauthorised access by a third party to the internal systems of several group companies in Asian regions. Following the attack, the publishers took measures to block the access to prevent the damage from spreading, damage that is still unknown as the publisher is still investigating its scope.

You can find the statement shared by Bandai Namco today in full below.

On 3rd July, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorised access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan).

After we confirmed the unauthorised access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading. In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause.

We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will disclose the investigation results as appropriate. We will also work with external organizations to strengthen security throughout the Group and take measures to prevent recurrence.

We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident.

Bandai Namco is only one of the many video game publishers that has been hacked in recent times. Last year, CD Projekt Red, the publisher of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, was also hacked, but the publisher did not give in to the hackers' demands, which resulted in the source code of multiple projects getting shared online.