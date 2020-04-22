Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Is Still On Track For A 2020 Release

The Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access release is scheduled for 2020, and it seems like it is still on track for the announced release window, despite development slowing down due to the current pandemic.

Speaking with the New York Times, Larian Studios' boss Swen Vincke confirmed that the Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access release is still on track for a 2020 release. Development, however, has slowed down, as the team is now working from home and several adjustments had to be made. Communication, which is proving to be difficult, is slowing the development process as well, as the team is spending entire days trying to coordinate with external partners. Motion capture is also slowing the development process, as Larian has to wait to be able to get back into the studio with all the necessary precautions.

Baldur's Gate 3 is setting out to be one of the best role-playing games releasing in the future. The game's engine will allow near-limitless reactivity and responsiveness, which will make Baldur's Gate 3 feel like an authentic D&D experience.

We’ve built an engine that allows all 250 people at Larian collaborate to become the ultimate DM. Allowing for near-limitless reactivity, responsiveness, and a memory that never forgets who you are, or what you’ve done. No matter who you roll, dice-rolls, modifiers, and physical simulation have all been designed to simulate a D&D experience that feels as though it’s straight from the imagination, where no matter the dice roll the story will continue. It’s also a game that is intended to span the entire range of human emotion. It is in equal parts a dark and a light game.

The Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access version will be released later this year. We will let you know precisely when it will be available as soon as a release date is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.