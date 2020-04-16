All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp Can Be Yours For Just $34.99 – Avail This Limited Time Discount Now

You have all the time in the world right now. You have to stay healthy and your brain has to stay healthy. The best brain exercise is to provide it with the best knowledge available to you and we are going to help you come out of these trying times a more intelligent and skilled individual. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. The offer will expire in a few days, so you better avail it right away.

All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp features

The bundle includes 6 amazing courses. Each course will help you become a Cloud pro in just a few hours. These are some of the best courses in the market and you will not regret investing your time an energy on them. With the help of some of the best brains in the industry you will be able to master the required skills in no time at all. The courses have been designed by people with years of experience, so you are in safe hands. Here are highlights of what the All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp has in store for you:

AWS Deployment for Node.js Applications

Deploy your Node.js Apps to the Amazon Web Service & Make Them Accessible Online

Deploy your Node.js Apps to the Amazon Web Service & Make Them Accessible Online AWS Cloud Essentials

Boost Your Earning Potential in Just One Hour with this Crash Course in AWS Cloud Practitioner & Technical Essentials

Boost Your Earning Potential in Just One Hour with this Crash Course in AWS Cloud Practitioner & Technical Essentials AWS Solutions Architect Associate

Have Your Career Soar as a Certified AWS Solutions Architect with Actual Associate Exam Domain Prep

Have Your Career Soar as a Certified AWS Solutions Architect with Actual Associate Exam Domain Prep AWS Cloud Practioner Certification Guide for Beginners

Learn All the Architecture Essentials for Deploying & Operating in the AWS Cloud

Learn All the Architecture Essentials for Deploying & Operating in the AWS Cloud AWS Master Class: Databases in the Cloud with AWS RDS

Learn How to Move Databases Into the Cloud with AWS + RDS

Learn How to Move Databases Into the Cloud with AWS + RDS AWS MasterClass: Networking & Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

Go Behind the Scenes & Understand the Inner Workings of AWS

Original Price All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp: $1200

Wccftech Discount Price All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp: $34.99