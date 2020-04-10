AWS Cloud Essentials Course Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Get A 90% Discount Now

It’s a bad time in the world alright but it’s a great time to boost your number of skills. How about we make a vow to come out of this a better citizen a more skilled set of people. Wccftech is going to help you achieve your goals. We are offering a limited time discount offer on the AWS Cloud Essentials Course. With this amazing course you will be able to increase your earning potential in just one hour! So are you game? Get the course right now!

AWS Cloud Essentials Course features

This is the course you need if you are looking for new ways to increase your resume attractiveness. This course is extremely affordable and you will not regret investing your time in it. Here are highlights of what the AWS Cloud Essentials Course has in store for you:

Access 13 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Understand the terminology & concepts related to the AWS platform

Navigate the AWS Management Console

Know the key concepts of AWS security measures & AWS Identity and Access

Learn about the foundational, database, & management services

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

The course has been brought to you by Total Seminars. They are responsible for providing amazing courses to large corporations, schools, government agencies and individuals. They have produced some of the best courses in the market so they know what they are doing. The course is taught by Tom Carpenter. He has been involved with the IT community for over 25 years. He has a lot of experience with AWS and he will take you through this course. The course is interactive and easy to understand. So if you are scared of starting something new, you should know that you are in safe hands.

Original Price AWS Cloud Essentials Course: $200

Wccftech Discount Price AWS Cloud Essentials Course: $19.99