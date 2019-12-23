The AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle Can Be Yours For A Great Price With These Awesome Discounts – Limited Offer

AWS is very much in demand nowadays. It is among the top skills to acquire for young people who are willing to advance in their careers and to make an impression amongst their peers. So, if you are looking for new skills to add to your resume, this deal is just for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away.

AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 9 extremely comprehensive courses that will help you every step of the way. The courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience. Here are highlights of what the AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle has in store for you:

AWS SysOps Associate Certification

Establish Expertise In Deploying, Managing, & Operating Highly-Scalable Systems on AWS

Establish Expertise In Deploying, Managing, & Operating Highly-Scalable Systems on AWS AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training

Get an Introduction to the Fundamentals of AWS Cloud Computing

Get an Introduction to the Fundamentals of AWS Cloud Computing AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course

The Ultimate Course to Learn All Things Amazon Web Services

The Ultimate Course to Learn All Things Amazon Web Services AWS Database Migration Service Course

Easily & Securely Move Databases Onto the Cloud

Easily & Securely Move Databases Onto the Cloud AWS Lambda Training Course

Get an Overview of AWS Lambda

Get an Overview of AWS Lambda Amazon VPC Training Course

Create Custom Cloud-Based Networks

Create Custom Cloud-Based Networks Introduction to Amazon EC2 Training Course

Stay Ahead of the Cloud Curve with This Course

Stay Ahead of the Cloud Curve with This Course Introduction to Amazon Route 53 Training

Get Acquainted with the Basic Concepts of Route 53 to Host Your Own Domain Names

Get Acquainted with the Basic Concepts of Route 53 to Host Your Own Domain Names Introduction to Amazon S3 Training Course

Learn How to Securely Collect, Analyze & Store Data at a Massive Scale

The bundle has been designed by the Certs School. This name you must have heard of as they are known for providing students with amazing online courses. With these courses, you can be rest assured that you will learn at your own pace and won’t have to attend a fancy college or get a college degree to learn something new.

Original Price AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle: $1447

Wccftech Discount Price AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle: $59

15% off with code MerrySave15 (expires 12/25)