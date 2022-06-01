Atomic Heart Developer Seems to Deny Rumors of Game’s Delay Into Q1 2023

Earlier today, Polish website XGP cited an anonymous source from Atomic Heart developer Mundfish that said development on the game had stopped for a month when Russia invaded Ukraine, potentially leading to a release date delay to the first quarter of 2023.

Mundfish, a Russian studio, quickly issued an official response on Telegram saying that the development of Atomic Heart never stopped. They didn't outright deny the delay rumor, though that appears to be the implication here.

Atomic Heart Q&A #3 – RTXGI Confirmed, Multiplayer Not Ruled Out for the Future; Won’t Switch to UE5

Atomic Heart is currently scheduled to hit PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in the last quarter of this year. The game will be available on day one to Game Pass subscribers.

Check out our latest interview with Mundfish from a few months ago.