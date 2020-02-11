Most software and content streaming services have primarily replaced the optical disk drives on consumer laptops but at the same time but this exclusion has resulted in a much smaller footprint and thinner laptop design. But ASUS has done the complete opposite and in 2020, their latest PC notebook, the X545FA, which features a 10th Generation Intel Comet Lake CPU alongside a DVD drive.

ASUS's X545FA notebook has two models, one with Intel's Core i3 and Intel's Core i7, and both models come with the DVD drive

ASUS X545FA notebook is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and comes in "Transparent SIlver" or "Slate Gray" body that is 23 mm thick. This laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms, and powering this laptop is equipped with Intel's 10th gen quad-core i3-10110U or Intel's Core i7-10510U processors, both of which feature Intel UHD graphics. Along with these processors, this laptop can be installed with up to 8 GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and a 512 GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD. Those specifications aren't the part that makes this laptop different from others in its class.

This system comes with a Super Multi DVD drive that can read and burn various types of CD and DVD media. Meanwhile, DVD playback software isn't included. Unfortunately, this DVD drive doesn't offer any support for Blu-ray discs.

With the increased thickness, this laptop offers a good range of connectivity featuring three USB, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, HDMI, Audio Jack, and a microSD card reader. This laptop features a webcam, stereo speakers, and a microphone array, along with these multimedia features this laptop features a fingerprint reader for easy unlock and better security when compared to the standard password.













Along with this large range of connectivity, ASUS states that this laptop can operate for 6.7 to 8.6 hours on one charge. This is slightly below what other laptops feature at this time, and with the increased thickness, you would think that ASUS would pack in a larger laptop.

Pricing

This laptop has two models, one that features Intel's Core i3-10110U, which is priced at $705 without tax. The second model has Intel's Core i7-10510U installed, and this model is priced at $908 without tax.