ASUS has announced the TUF Gaming VG279Q1R monitor that features a 27-inch display and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This monitor comes equipped with ASUS's ELMB and AMD FreeSync Premium support. This monitor also has more gamer-designed features like GamePlus that gives this monitor hardware crosshair, FPS counter, and Multi-display alignment. ASUS comes with a stand that features basic tilt adjustments and also features a VESA wall mount.

ASUS has released the TUF Gaming VG279Q1R, which features a Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The TUF Gaming VG279Q1R monitor features a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and also comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate of this monitor perfect for high-action gamers. This monitor features support for ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur or ELMB technology, which allows this monitor to have an extremely low 1 ms response time. This technology eliminates any smearing and motion blur, and this technology also makes moving objects appear even sharper, so high action moments. This monitor also features support AMD's FreeSync Premium. This allows for extremely fluid gameplay with no screen tearing or screen stuttering.

Asus Intros ROG STRIX 850W Gold Power Supplies – Comes In White Colored Variant Too













This monitor also features a very small bezel, which makes this monitor perfect for users wanting to create a multi-monitor setup, the thin bezel is called the Turbo Rim. This monitor also takes up very little desktop space and, with the ultra-slim profile measures just 7.5 mm at the thinnest point.

This monitor has five in-game enhancements; this includes Shadow Boost, GamePlus, GameVisual, Flicker-Free Technology, and Ultra-low blue light technology.

The Shadow Boost in-game enhancement brighten up darker areas without overexposing the brighter areas on the screen.

GamePlus is a feature that offers different in-game enhancement, and this includes Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, and Display alignment.

GameVisual has seven pre-set display modes to optimize visuals for all different types of content. This feature can be accessed using either a hotkey or the on-screen display settings menu.

ASUS's flicker-free technology reduces the flickering, which minimizes eyestrain allowing for more comfort during longer gaming sessions.

ASUS's Ultra-Low Blue Light technology reduces the blue light emitted by the display. There is a total of four different filter settings that filter out varying amounts of blue light.

For connectivity, this monitor features a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a 3.5 mm Earphone jack.

ASUS hasn't released pricing for this monitor, or when this monitor will be available for purchase.