ASUS Unveils ROG x EVANGELION Products Ranging From Motherboards, Graphics Cards, Cooler, Peripherals & More

ASUS's ROG division has collaborated with EVANGELION to bring a range of new PC hardware and peripherals to the market infused with the popular anime's theme.

ASUS Republic of Gamers Releases ROG x EVANGELION Product Collaboration

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced a new line of innovative gaming hardware and gear in collaboration with EVANGELION, the world-renowned manga and anime series. The line highlights the distinctive purple-and-green pattern of the famous mecha from the series, EVA-01, as well as a variety of artwork from the Evangelion universe.

ASUS Embarks Into The High-End SSD Segment, Teases Upcoming ROG STRIX SQ7 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 Drive With 1 TB Capacity



ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA Edition Motherboard

The ROG Maximus Z690 Hero EVA Edition is equipped to support the latest 12th Gen Intel Core™ processors. Inspired by the classic purple and green aesthetic of the EVA-01, the board features an A.T. Field design around the CPU socket and polymer-lighting on the I/O cover that switches between EVA-01 “normal” and “berserk” modes

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 EVA Edition Graphics Cards

The EVA Editions of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 is inspired by the purple and green hues of the EVA-01. Aesthetic cues from EVA-01 cover the shroud and backplate and a unique synchronization effect are displayed on the front ARGB panel.

ROG Ryujin II 360 EVA Edition AIO Cooler

The ROG Ryujin II 360 EVA Edition embodies the spirit of Evangelion and features three NERV-styled ARGB fans embedded into the radiator. A gunmetal pump cover surrounds a 3.5-inch screen, allowing users to display vital statistics and customizable GIFs.

ROG THOR 1000W Platinum II EVA Edition Power Supply

The ROG Thor II Platinum EVA Edition is reimagined to the aesthetic of the EVA universe. The second generation of the ROG Thor line includes component and cooling upgrades that enable the lowest noise levels.

ROG Strix Helios EVA Edition Chassis

The ROG Strix Helios EVA Edition is a premium mid-tower gaming chassis with three tempered-glass panels, a refined aluminum frame, and integrated front-panel RGB lighting. Interior and exterior details have been fashioned to match the aesthetics of the EVA-01 and house the other ROG x EVANGELION components, making it the cornerstone of the collaboration.

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Features A Quad-Slot Cooler

ROG Strix XG27AQM EVA Edition Monitor

The ROG Strix XG27AQM EVA Edition features the EVA-01's purple and green color scheme. The monitor includes an overclocked refresh rate of 270 Hz and a speedy 0.5 ms (GTG) response time. The 27-inch display also covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color space, offering a full representation of wide-gamut media.

ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 EVA Edition Network Router

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 EVA Edition features cutting-edge wireless technology, antennas styled like the EVA-01's shoulder plates and a control app with a UI design fashioned after a visible A.T. Field.

ROG Delta S EVA Edition Gaming Headset

The ROG Delta S EVA Edition headset encapsulates a hi-fi-grade ESS 9281 QUAD DAC and ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Microphone within a lightweight shell that features EVA-inspired purple-and-green aesthetics and customizable RGB lighting. The total package weighs in at just 300 grams, putting comfort on equal par with impactful sonics and pristine communications.

ROG STRIX SCOPE RX EVA Edition Keyboard

The ROG Strix Scope RX EVA Edition wraps an EVA-inspired purple-and-green aluminum case around a full complement of ROG RX optical-mechanical switches. The Strix Scope RX provides wobble-free keystrokes, a near-zero debounce delay, and IP57 waterproofing and dust resistance.

ROG KERIS Wireless EVA Edition Mouse

The ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition weighs 79 grams and sports the EVA-01's striking green and purple color scheme. With a 16,000 dpi ROG sensor and ROG push-fit switch sockets, users can aim with extreme precision.

ROG Scabbard II EVA Edition Mouse Pad

Combining NERV and EVA-inspired design elements on a nano-coated surface that repels water, oil, and dust, the ROG Scabbard II EVA Edition mousepad provides a robust foundation for the ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition mouse.

ROG Strix Arion EVA Edition SSD Enclosure

The ROG Strix Arion EVA Edition is a portable SSD enclosure reimagined to the aesthetic of the Evangelion universe. The Strix Arion supports quick data backups with fast connection speeds and optimized heat protection.

ROG x EVANGELION Apparel

The ROG x EVANGELION collaboration apparel will be available at the ASUS shop. The line features EVA-inspired editions of the ROG T-Shirt and ROG Sweater. The T-shirts will be available in black or white, and each piece features a different design on the front and back.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG x EVANGELION collection will be available for preorder in North America on the ASUS shop and select retailers starting in June 2022. For more information, please visit https://rog.asus.com/ microsite/ROGxEVANGELION