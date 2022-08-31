ASUS Unveils Latest ExpertBook 2022 Laptops: 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up To 16 Cores, 40 GB DDR5 Memory, Intel Arc & NVIDIA RTX GPUs

ASUS has announced its latest ExpertBook series at IFA 2022, offering 12th Gen CPUs with up to 16 cores, 40 GB DDR5 & Intel Arc GPUs.

ASUS Expands ExpertBook Lineup with The First Mobile Workstation and Two New Laptops, including ASUS’s Lightest 16” Business Laptop

ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, today announces three new Expert Series laptops, including the ExpertBook B5 (B5602C), ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5602F), and the first Expert Series workstation, the ExpertBook B6 Flip (B6602F). Debuting at IFA 2022 (Hall 11.2, booth 101), the new laptops and mobile workstations offer unrivaled performance and mobility, designed for business users in today’s fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office.

ASUS Computer International President Benjamin Yeh said: “The workplace has changed, and it’s up to business owners, executives, retailers, and other workers to decide its future. These users are forging a new future of work, and they need tools that work invisibly, reliably, and seamlessly day after day. ASUS is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert series portfolio, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style — whatever that might be — with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools.”

ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip, with OLED Option

ASUS ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are all-new laptop models engineered with an expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display and robust, lightweight build for extreme flexibility and business productivity on the go. The precision-crafted, minimalist chassis pushes the limits of lightness at only 1.4kg1, making ExpertBook B5 the lightest 16-inch laptop made by ASUS. OLED-option ExpertBook B5 models deliver ultra-crisp visuals, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, delivering cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, providing vivid, realistic visuals for instant collaboration, content sharing, or presentations.

ExpertBook B5 Flip’s 360°-rotatable design gives it unrivaled flexibility with a tablet, tent, stand, and traditional modes. It is also the first 16-inch laptop to feature a garaged stylus that quickly and automatically charges when garaged, with a 15-second top-up providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of use — so it’s ready to help users unleash their creativity and productivity for note-taking, signing documents, and capturing innovative ideas.

The ExpertBook B5 models include cutting-edge technologies to improve mobile work efficiency, including:

Up to Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P Processor.

Intel Arc A350M discrete graphics, and 40GB of RAM.

RAID support and ultrafast WiFi 6E, make it a powerful partner for the corporate world.

ExpertBook B6 Flip, the first mobile workstation in ExpertBook Series

ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip is a high-end mobile workstation delivering the performance that power users and professionals like architects, engineers, and product designers need. To withstand the demands of professional software, ASUS put the ExpertBook B6 Flip through a comprehensive collection of in-house tests and certifications to ensure it works with independent software vendors (ISVs) to make modeling

and rendering more efficient, 3D animation and infrastructure construction possible, data analytics more streamlined, and bring engineering or architecture designs to life. ExpertBook B6 Flip is also certified to work with professional applications from the world’s leading software companies including 3ds Max®, MicroStation®, and Vectorworks.

ExpertBook B6 Flip includes enterprise-grade components including:

A 16-inch flippable, touchscreen form factor that can turn itself into any task.

The optional miniLED touchscreen achieves maximum brightness of 1,000 nits to see detail with greater clarity, and in a higher range of colors.

Up to the latest hybrid architecture Intel Core i9-12950HX Processor, and professional NVIDIA RTX A2000 8GB graphics.

Advanced thermal design to keep everything running cool, quiet, and at peak performance with the Intel CPU running comfortably at 135 watts total TDP (55 W CPU and 80 W GPU) in Performance mode — with no throttling. In addition, with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0’s support, power users can push performance even further.

Up to NVIDIA RTX A2000, 8GB graphics built-in means ExpertBook B6 Flip transforms workflows with real-time ray tracing and accelerated AI, allowing users to create photorealistic renders, drive demanding AI applications, or create immersive VR environments.

ExpertBook B5 laptops and the ExpertBook B6 Flip mobile workstation support the future of work with reliable, durable designs delivering high-performance computing. Expanding the ASUS Expert series portfolio, these three laptops deliver greater customer choice to suit demanding job needs, providing industry-leading features such as a 12th Generation IntelCore i9 processor, Intel vPro Enterprise and Essentials support optional TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security; EPEAT Gold and Energy Star certifications; MIL-STD 810H US military standard certification. Additional features available include two-way AI noise cancellation for clear voice communications, a physical webcam privacy shield, and support for the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity to level-up video conferencing.

ExpertBook B5, B5 Flip, and ExpertBook B6 Flip will be available in Q4 2022. Learn more about the ExpertBook B5 here, the ExpertBook B5 Flip here and the ExpertBook B6 Flip here. For more information about ASUS visit www.asus.com/us.