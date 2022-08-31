Menu
Company

ASUS Unveils Latest ExpertBook 2022 Laptops: 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up To 16 Cores, 40 GB DDR5 Memory, Intel Arc & NVIDIA RTX GPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 31, 2022

ASUS has announced its latest ExpertBook series at IFA 2022, offering 12th Gen CPUs with up to 16  cores, 40 GB DDR5 & Intel Arc GPUs.

ASUS Expands ExpertBook Lineup with The First Mobile Workstation and Two New Laptops, including ASUS’s Lightest 16” Business Laptop

ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, today announces three new Expert Series laptops, including the ExpertBook B5 (B5602C), ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5602F), and the first Expert Series workstation, the ExpertBook B6 Flip (B6602F). Debuting at IFA 2022 (Hall 11.2, booth 101), the new laptops and mobile workstations offer unrivaled performance and mobility, designed for business users in today’s fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS B650E & B650 Motherboard Lineup Leaks Out, First Look at ASRock’s B650 LiveMixer PCB

ASUS Computer International President Benjamin Yeh said: “The workplace has changed, and it’s up to business owners, executives, retailers, and other workers to decide its future. These users are forging a new future of work, and they need tools that work invisibly, reliably, and seamlessly day after day. ASUS is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert series portfolio, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style — whatever that might be — with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools.”

ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip, with OLED Option

ASUS ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip are all-new laptop models engineered with an expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display and robust, lightweight build for extreme flexibility and business productivity on the go. The precision-crafted, minimalist chassis pushes the limits of lightness at only 1.4kg1, making ExpertBook B5 the lightest 16-inch laptop made by ASUS. OLED-option ExpertBook B5 models deliver ultra-crisp visuals, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, delivering cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, providing vivid, realistic visuals for instant collaboration, content sharing, or presentations.

ExpertBook B5 Flip’s 360°-rotatable design gives it unrivaled flexibility with a tablet, tent, stand, and traditional modes. It is also the first 16-inch laptop to feature a garaged stylus that quickly and automatically charges when garaged, with a 15-second top-up providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of use — so it’s ready to help users unleash their creativity and productivity for note-taking, signing documents, and capturing innovative ideas.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD X670E & X670 Motherboards Roundup Ft. ASUS, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar

The ExpertBook B5 models include cutting-edge technologies to improve mobile work efficiency, including:

  • Up to Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P Processor.
  • Intel Arc A350M discrete graphics, and 40GB of RAM.
  • RAID support and ultrafast WiFi 6E, make it a powerful partner for the corporate world.

ExpertBook B6 Flip, the first mobile workstation in ExpertBook Series

ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip is a high-end mobile workstation delivering the performance that power users and professionals like architects, engineers, and product designers need. To withstand the demands of professional software, ASUS put the ExpertBook B6 Flip through a comprehensive collection of in-house tests and certifications to ensure it works with independent software vendors (ISVs) to make modeling

and rendering more efficient, 3D animation and infrastructure construction possible, data analytics more streamlined, and bring engineering or architecture designs to life. ExpertBook B6 Flip is also certified to work with professional applications from the world’s leading software companies including 3ds Max®, MicroStation®, and Vectorworks.

ExpertBook B6 Flip includes enterprise-grade components including:

  • A 16-inch flippable, touchscreen form factor that can turn itself into any task.
  • The optional miniLED touchscreen achieves maximum brightness of 1,000 nits to see detail with greater clarity, and in a higher range of colors.
  • Up to the latest hybrid architecture Intel Core i9-12950HX Processor, and professional NVIDIA RTX A2000 8GB graphics.
  • Advanced thermal design to keep everything running cool, quiet, and at peak performance with the Intel CPU running comfortably at 135 watts total TDP (55 W CPU and 80 W GPU) in Performance mode — with no throttling. In addition, with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0’s support, power users can push performance even further.
  • Up to NVIDIA RTX A2000, 8GB graphics built-in means ExpertBook B6 Flip transforms workflows with real-time ray tracing and accelerated AI, allowing users to create photorealistic renders, drive demanding AI applications, or create immersive VR environments.

ExpertBook B5 laptops and the ExpertBook B6 Flip mobile workstation support the future of work with reliable, durable designs delivering high-performance computing. Expanding the ASUS Expert series portfolio, these three laptops deliver greater customer choice to suit demanding job needs, providing industry-leading features such as a 12th Generation IntelCore i9 processor, Intel vPro Enterprise and Essentials support optional TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security; EPEAT Gold and Energy Star certifications; MIL-STD 810H US military standard certification. Additional features available include two-way AI noise cancellation for clear voice communications, a physical webcam privacy shield, and support for the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity to level-up video conferencing.

asus-expertbook-2022-ifa-2022-laptops-_3
asus-expertbook-2022-ifa-2022-laptops-_2
asus-expertbook-2022-ifa-2022-laptops-_1
2 of 9

ExpertBook B5, B5 Flip, and ExpertBook B6 Flip will be available in Q4 2022. Learn more about the ExpertBook B5 here, the ExpertBook B5 Flip here and the ExpertBook B6 Flip here. For more information about ASUS visit www.asus.com/us.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order