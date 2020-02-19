ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM IPS Monitor Features A 280 Hz Refresh Rate

ASUS has announced the TUF Gaming VG259QM that features a 1080p resolution and an overclockable display of up to 280 Hz along with Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync.

Alongside those features, this monitor also features support for NVIDIA's G-Sync technology making sure that if your graphics cards can't support the 280 Hz refresh rate, with this G-Sync compatible monitor, there will be no screen tearing or any stuttering.

280 Hz Refresh Rate With the amazingly fast 280 Hz refresh rate means that this display is almost twice as fast 144 Hz monitors. The increasingly fast 280 Hz display means that you'll experience amazingly fluid gaming visuals, allowing you to react faster in first-person shooters, racing, and other high action games.



Display Information This monitor features a 1 ms gray to gray response time, meaning that smearing and motion blur is almost eliminated. This display also features support for its coverage for 72% of the NTSC color gamut and a fantastic 1,000:1 contrast ratio. The Wide 178-degree viewing angles ensure minimal distortion and color shift even when looking at extreme angles/positions.

Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync This monitor features support for ELMB SYNC, and you can enable ELMB (Low-motion-blur technology ) and Adaptive-Sync at the same time. These two features ensure that your gaming experience with be ghosting, screen-tearing, and screen stuttering free.

HDR 400 DisplayHDR 400 HDR's 400 technology ensures the brightest whites and darkest blacks bring out the details like never before, this display supports up to 400 cd/m². Multi HDR Mode ASUS now has HDR more specifically designed for various scenarios, and this includes ASUS Cinema HDR and ASUS Gaming HDR.

In-Game Enhancement This monitor features some incredible in-game enhancements, including Shadow Boost, which helps clarifies dark areas of the game world which improves overall viewing, GamePlus, is an ASUS-exclusive, integrated GamePlus hotkey providing in-game enhancements that help you get the most out of your games, and many other improvements as well!

Physical Design Connectivity For the connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI ports that are rated up to HDMI's 2.0 specifications, and one DisplayPort, which is DisplayPort 1.2, and the final port on the back of the monitor is the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Pricing And Availablity ASUS has not announced the pricing for this monitor or an availability timeframe of the TUF Gaming VG259QM monitor.

