ASUS ROG & XPG Joins Hands To Offer The First Anime-Inspired DDR4 Gaming Memory

ASUS ROG and ADATA XPG have collaborated to offer the first anime-inspired DDR4 gaming memory kits. The limited-edition memory kit is based on XPG's SPECTRIX D50 series & comes within two flavors.

ASUS ROG & ADATA XPG Launch Limited Edition Anime-Inspired DDR4 Gaming Memory Kits

The DDR4 memory kit is based on ASUS ROG's anime mascot, Tian Xuan Ji, a virtual IP owned by ASUS. Looking at the design of the memory, XPG has taken its SPECTRIX D50 memory modules & plastered the anime theme over it. The SPECTRIX D50 series are premium gaming memory kits & rocks some great specifications. The memory kit also features RGB support on the top through a stylish diffuser which is compliant with ASUS's AURA SYNC RGB software. The memory kit itself has a white-colored heatsink with a polygonal design and pictures of the mascot.

Coming to the technical specifications, the DDR4 memory features a height of 1.95mm which is pretty standard for RGB memory modules. There are two kits with capacities ranging from 16 GB (8 GB x2) to 32 GB (16 GB x2). Both kits feature speeds of 3600 MHz however there's no mention of timings on the product listings. Going by the official specs sheet, these memory kits should operate at CL18 timings with voltages around 1.35-1.45V. The memory kits also support XMP 2.0 for further overclocking support.







As for pricing, the 16 GB DDR4 Gaming kit is priced at 1099 RMB or $170 US while the 32 GB kit is priced at 1999 RMB or $310 US. Being a limited edition product, these memory kits would be hard to get hands-on and they will only be produced for a limited time. They also seem to be aimed at the Asian Pacific market region so we doubt to see them in the US and EU marketplace. It's a nice product for fans of the ASUS ROG anime brand.