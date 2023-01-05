ASUS Reveals New ROG STRIX, ROG SWIFT, TUF Gaming, & ProArt Monitors

ASUS has revealed its latest and greatest gaming & content creator monitors under its ROG STRIX, ROG Swift, TUF Gaming & ProArt lineups. From 4K IPS to OLED and from Super Ultrawide displays with up to 165 Hz and mid-size displays with 240 Hz resolutions, ASUS ensures customers are supplied with any needs that the company can provide. ASUS also introduced its 240Hz OLED & 540Hz Gaming displays earlier which we reported here.

ASUS delivers displays for gamers and creatives with stunning picture quality and several features that are in demand for 2023

First up is the ROG Strix series displays, with the XG49WCR leading the series with its 49-inch display and a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio. The QHD display offers a 5120 x 1440 dual QHD resolution with a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1800R curvature. The new display provides adaptive sync variable refresh rates from AMD and NVIDIA products.

The color gamut shoots above 100% to 125% sRGB coverage and factory calibrated to dE <2. Connectivity is not a problem as the display offers HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB data ports, an Ethernet port, and USB Type-C ports with up to 65W power delivery. The ROG Strix XG49WCR gaming display also has a built-in RJ45 port, which will easily connect to laptops. Another feature becoming more familiar with gaming displays is an integrated Smart KVM switch so that a keyboard and mouse can be used on multiple devices connected to one display.

The ROG Swift PG32UQXR is 32 inches with a 4K, 3840 x 2160 screen resolution with refresh rates of 160 Hz. This gaming display is the company's first ROG gaming display to showcase the DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, and that compression will not be affected at peak settings.

Many gamers find DSC to be perceptually lossless, but if you’d rather just keep compression out of the equation, then a DisplayPort 2.1 monitor is just what you need. — ASUS

Also included for connections on the new ROG Swift PG32UQXR are dual HDMI 2.1 and several USB connections for laptops and consoles. In the display department, the screen offers a 576-zone Mini LED backlight, peak brightness levels of 1000 nits, and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified. The color gamut offers 95% DCI-P3 coverage with 10-bit depth of color and is also factory calibrated with dE <2.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A and VG27AQML1A offer a 31.5-inch display with 4K resolution with 160 Hz refresh rates and a 27-inch display with a 1440p resolution with 240 Hz refresh rates, respectively. The Asus TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A supports ELMB motion blur reduction mode and a 1ms MPRT. This display supports AMD and NVIDIA's adaptive-sync variable refresh rate and includes the AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

The color gamut is only 99% sRGB coverage on this model. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQML1A display has a fast IPS panel, 1ms Gray-to-Gray response times, and the same adaptive-sync variable refresh rate as the VG32UQA1A. It shares a lot of the same features as its 32-inch model. Still, physically, the tripod socket on the top of the monitor stand measures a quarter of an inch. It can mount another display or peripheral, such as a camera.

Lastly, the ASUS ProArt PA32DCM and PA279CRV displays focus on creative professionals where accurate colors and features for productivity are essential. The ASUS ProArt PA32DCM is a 31.5" display featuring 3840 x 2160 resolutions in stunning 4K and offers a pure RGB Stripe OLED panel. The max brightness of the screen is 700 nits, providing a DCI-P3 color gamut of 99% coverage with 10-bit color depth. This display is factory calibrated with a dE <1. The contrast ratio of the ASUS ProArt PA32DCM is 1,000,000:1 and offers true blacks, HDR capability, and support for HLG and HDR10 formats. The base is smaller than the previous versions taking up less desktop space for a clean and minimalistic look and can be attached to the wall in landscape or portate modes.

The smaller PA279CRV display of the ASUS ProArt line offers the exact resolution but is an LCD instead of an OLED display. The base is sleeker and smaller by around 30%, offering more desk space than previous generations. The display is factory calibrated to dE <2 accuracies, is Calman Verified and provides a 99% color gamut under both DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB. It offers DisplayPort 1.4 and has the ability for HDMI 2.0. USB Type-C is available with a peak power delivery of 96W. The company also includes a 24-inch and 32-inch display in this exact configuration.

