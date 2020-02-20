Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Is Now Free to Claim on Epic Games Store

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, the last entry before the franchise hiatus and subsequent turn towards roleplaying games with Origins and Odyssey, is now free to claim on the Epic Games store.

You have until February 27th at 5 PM to permanently add Assassin's Creed Syndicate to your library.

London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress. Champion justice

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. From freeing exploited children used as slave labour in factories, to stealing precious assets from enemy boats, you will stop at nothing to bring justice back to London’s streets.

To reclaim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

In Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, action is fast-paced and brutal. As a master of combat, combine powerful multi-kills and countermoves to strike your enemies down.

Choose your own way to fight enemies. Take advantage of the Rope Launcher technology to be as stealthy as ever and strike with your Hidden Blade. Or choose the kukri knife and the brass knuckles to get the drop on your enemies.

In London, the systemic vehicles offer an ever-changing environment. Drive carriages to chase your target, use your parkour skills to engage in epic fights atop high-speed trains, or make your own way amongst the boats of the River Thames.

Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more.

Beyond Assassin's Creed Syndicate, there's another game that can be claimed for free on the Epic Games store right now. It's Faeria, a digital collectible card and turn-based strategy game that takes place on a dynamic playing board set in a fantasy universe.