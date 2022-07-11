Menu
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Has Been Delisted on Steam; Game Won’t Be Playable From September 1st

Francesco De Meo
Jul 11, 2022
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD has been delisted on Steam, and soon enough, the game will no longer be accessible even for those who already purchased it.

As of today, the HD remaster of the game originally released on PlayStation Vita can no longer be purchased on Steam, as it has been delisted at the request of the publisher. Additionally, the game will no longer be accessible even for those who already purchased it from September 1st. This is definitely worrying, as it sets a dangerous precedent that other publishers may follow in the future.

Related Story
Beyond Good and Evil 2 is Still Alive, External Playtesting will Reportedly Begin Soon

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD may not be among the best entries in the series, but there are a few features that set it apart from the rest of the series, such as its premise and main character. The HD version also comes with plenty of improvements over the original PlayStation Vita release, such as improved visuals, updated cinematics, new missions that delve deeper into main character Aveline's story, and much more.

The year is 1765. As the events leading up to the American Revolution heat up in the north, Spanish forces plan to take control of Louisiana in the south – but they have yet to reckon with Aveline, a deadly Assassin who will use every weapon and ability in her arsenal on her quest for freedom. . Whether eliminating her enemies with her multiple assassinations technique or luring them into deadly traps using her tools, Aveline strikes mortal fear into the hearts of those who stand in her way.

As an Assassin, Aveline soon finds herself on an unforgettable journey that will take her from the crowded streets of New Orleans to voodoo-haunted swamps and ancient Mayan ruins. She will play a pivotal role in the turbulent New Orleans revolution and the beginning of a new nation. As she fights for freedom, not for herself, but for those whose life and hopes have been squashed.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is no longer available as a standalone release on Steam, and it will no longer be accessible from September 1st. We will let you know if anything changes as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

