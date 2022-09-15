Menu
ASRock X670E Motherboards Listed Online, Preliminary Prices Begin at 280 Euros For PG Lightning & Up To 580 Euros For Taichi

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 15, 2022, 09:14 AM EDT

ASRock's X670E motherboards have shown up in online listings by French retailers and the prices range from 280 to 580 Euros.

ASRock X670E Motherboards Listed With Preliminary Prices: PG Lightning Starts at 280 Euros, Taichi Goes Up To 580 Euros

French retailers have listed down the five ASRock X670E motherboards which include the X670E PG Lightning, X670E PRO RS, X670E Steel Legend, X670E Taichi, and the X670E Taichi Carrara. All five of these motherboards have been listed with their preliminary prices which are as follows:

  • ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara - 539-577 Euros
  • ASRock X670E Taichi - 514-550 Euros
  • ASRock X670E Steel Legend - 320-343 Euros
  • ASRock X670E PRO RS - 289-310 Euros
  • ASRock X670E PG Lightning - 259-278 Euros
ASRock X670E Motherboards Listed With Preliminary Prices: PG Lightning Starts at 280 Euros, Taichi Goes Up To 580 Euros 1
ASRock X670E Motherboards have been listed by French retailers. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

ASRock X670E & X670 Motherboards

Initially, ASRock will be launching five new X670E motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU family. Each motherboard will be placed within its own segment which includes the CARRARA Taichi, Standard Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, and Pro Series lineup. Following are the motherboards to expect from ASRock:

  • ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara
  • ASRock X670E Taichi
  • ASRock X670E Steel Legend
  • ASRock X670E Pro RS
  • ASRock X670E PG Lightning

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara

The ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard, designed to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ASRock, Taichi Carrara resembles the high strength as well as the esthetic of Carrara marble, they are also the key elements while developing this motherboard. The motherboard has a high-end 26-Phase SPS Dr.MOS power delivery and features four DDR5 DIMM slots supporting up to 128 GB capacities and overclocked (EXPO) profiles up to DDR5-6600+(OC). The CPU socket is powered by a dual 8-pin connector configuration.

x670e-taichi-carraral1
x670e-taichi-carraral2
2 of 9

Expansion slots include two PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slots (x16/x8 electrical), a single PCIe Gen 5 x4, and three PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 slots, all of which are covered by large metallic heatsinks. There are also eight SATA III ports. I/O includes 5 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen 1, and dual USB 4 ports. It also comes with WiFi 6E capabilities and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN port.

Specification

  • Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)
  • 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI
  • Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)
  • 2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 Front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth
  • Killer DoubleShot Pro
  • Lightning Gaming Ports

ASRock X670E Taichi

The ASRock X670E Taichi shares the same design as the Carrara offering. Both motherboards are equipped with many exciting features and new technology such as PCIe 5.0 & DDR5 capability, the insane IO capability including the support of Thunderbolt 4.0 has pushed the X670 platform even further into a high-end desktop category, and ASRock went all out on the VRM design too, with a total of 26 phases SPS Dr.MOS design on the X670E Taichi, it is the most powerful AM5 product ASRock can offer.

Besides the color difference, I expect the standard Taichi to cost a bit lower considering the other model is more of a collectible item.

x670e-taichil1
x670e-taichil2
2 of 9

Specification

  • Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)
  • 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI
  • Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)
  • 2 USB4 Type-C, 1 Front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth
  • Killer DoubleShot Pro
  • Lightning Gaming Ports

ASRock X670E Steel Legend

The ASRock X670E Steel Legend is supposed to be another strong mainstream offering with an 18 Phase SPS design and a range of features such as PCIe Gen 5.0 expansion slots, M.2 ports, and also several Gen 4 ports. The board features dual LAN capabilities with a 2.5 GbE and a 1 GbE Ethernet connection. The motherboard should end up around the $300-$350 US price range.

x670e-steel-legendl1
x670e-steel-legendl2
2 of 9

Specification

  • ‧AMD X670 Chipset
  • ‧18 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • ‧Supports DDR5 Memory (DDR5-6600+ OC)
  • ‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x4
  • ‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
  • ‧Realtek ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
  • ‧4 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
  • ‧Front + Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
  • ‧1 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A, 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (6 Rear, 4 Front)
  • ‧Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN, Intel 1Gbps LAN, 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth

ASRock X670E Pro RS

The ASRock X670E Pro RS seems to be an entry-level offering that should be priced around the $250-$300 US segment. It will come with a 16 Phase VRM and features a nice gunmetal silver & black aesthetic. The motherboard also offers PCIe Gen 5.0 expansion and M.2 slots. I/O includes WiFi 6E capabilities and a Dragon 2.5 GbE LAN port with tons of USB ports to work with.

x670e-pro-rsl1
x670e-pro-rsl4
x670e-pro-rsl3
x670e-pro-rsl2
2 of 9

Specification

  • ‧AMD X670 Chipset
  • ‧16 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • ‧Supports DDR5 Memory
  • ‧1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 2 PCIe 4.0 x1
  • ‧Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
  • ‧Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Nahimic Audio
  • ‧6 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4)
  • ‧3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x2/SATA)
  • ‧Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A+C
  • ‧8 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Rear, 4 Front)
  • ‧Dragon 2.5Gbps LAN

ASRock X670E PG Lightning

Lastly, we have the ASRock X670E PG Lightning which is one board that the manufacturer hasn't shown off much. The board is the most entry-level solution but still offers an 18 Phase VRM with an 8+4 pin CPU power connector configuration. It carries a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 and Gen 5.0 x4 M.2 slot and comes with the most basic I/O that would want on a motherboard. Since ASRock doesn't have the product page live yet, we can't tell the exact number of USB ports or I/O capabilities but it definitely lacks WiFi 6E.

asrock-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-4
asrock-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-3
asrock-x670e-motherboards-_-wccftech-_-2
2 of 9

ASRock X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs

Motherboard NameASRock X670E Taichi CarraraASRock X670E TaichiASRock X670E Steel LegendASRock X670E Pro RSASRock X670E PG Lightning
ChipsetX670EX670EX670EX670EX670E
Form FactorE-ATXE-ATXATXATXATX
PCB ColorBlackBlackBlack White (Camo)Black Grey (Texture)Black Grey (Texture)
PCB Layers8-Layer8-Layer8-Layer8-Layer8-Layer
Motherboard ColorWhite BlackBlack GoldWhite BlackWhite BlackAll-Black
VRM Design26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS18 Phase SPS Dr.MOS16 Phase SPS Dr.MOS18 Phase SPS Dr.MOS
VRM HeatsinkYesYesYesYesYes
PWM ControllerTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power StagesTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Power Delivery (CPU)8+88+88+88+48+4
Memory DIMMs4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM4 DDR5 DIMM
Memory SupportDDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-6600+(EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-6600+(EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-6600+(EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)		DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)
DDR5-**** (EXPO)
Memory Capacity128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)128 GB (Max)
PCIe Gen 5.0 Slots2 (x16/x8)2 (x16/x8)1 (x16)1 (x16)1 (x16)
PCIe Gen 4.0 Slots001 (x4)2 (x4)3 (x4)
M.2 Gen 5.0 Slots11111
M.2 Gen 4.0 Slots33342
M.2 HeatsinksYesYesYes (3)Yes (3)Yes (2)
SATA III Ports88664
WiFi CapabilitiesWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6EN/A
LAN CapabilitiesKiller E3100G 2.5G LANKiller E3100G 2.5G LANDragon 2.5Gbps LAN
Intel 1Gbps LAN		Dragon 2.5Gbps LANDragon 2.5Gbps LAN
USB 4.0 Ports222N/AN/A
USB 3.2 Ports13131310TBD
USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 Ports6 (Front Panel)6 (Front Panel)6 (Front Panel)6 (Front Panel)6 (Front Panel)
RGB Sync SoftwarePolychrome SyncPolychrome SyncPolychrome SyncPolychrome SyncPolychrome Sync
PriceTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

News Source: Momomo_US

