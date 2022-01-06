ASRock Launches DeskMeet 8-Liter Mini PC Series In Intel B660 & AMD X300 Options

ASRock has launched its brand new DeskMeet Mini PC series which comes in an 8-Liter form factor & both Intel/AMD CPU options.

The ASRock DeskMini Mini PC series features the latest B660-ITX (Intel) and X300-ITX (AMD) flavors. Compared to previous Mini PC options, the DeskMeet has been optimized in terms of board power supply and motherboard designs and doesn't utilize the conventional ITX form factor but a slightly extended one that houses four DIMM slots instead of just two.

The DeskMeet is a revolutionary design of the Mini-ITX platform. ASRock not only optimizes its motherboard to minimize internal cables, but also optimizes its power supply for better cable management and airflow. The most eye-catching thing is the chassis design of DeskMeet. Users can easily build a small form factor PC in just a few minutes. DeskMeet's incredible scalability, offering plenty of space to extend or upgrade your build.

Looking at the DeskMeet B660 Mini PC specs, the system is outfitted with an Intel B660 ITX board and can support both Intel 12th Gen Core Processors and memory overclocking. ASRock has gone with four DDR4 DIMM slots which can support up to 128 GB capacities. As for storage options, you will be getting triple SATA III ports, & dual Hyper M.2 ports. Expansion slots include a single PCIe 4.0 x16 (dual-slot graphics card support) and an M.2 Key-E slot for WiFi & Bluetooth connectivity. It has a 500W Power supply with an 80+ bronze rating that peaks at 550W. The chassis looks solid with a lot of exhaust vents on the back and the extra space does give several upgradability options to PC users.

ASRock DeskMeet B660 Mini PC Series CPU Supports 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Chipset Intel B660 Cooler Supports Intel CPU Cooler (Max. Height ≦ 54mm) Memory Supports Dual Channel DDR4 Memory Technology

4 x DDR4 DIMM slots (Max. 128GB)

Supports ECC & non-ECC, un-buffered memory Graphics Supports a discrete Graphics card up to 20CM LAN Gigabit LAN (Intel I219V) Storage 3 x SATA3 6.0Gb/s ports (RAID 0/1)

1 x Hyper M.2 (2280) PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3 6.0Gb/s slot

1 x Hyper M.2 (2280) PCIe Gen4 x4 slot Expansion Slots 1 x PCIe 4.0 x 16

1 x M.2 (key E 2230) Slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module Audio Realtek ALC897 Audio Codec (5.1 CH HD Audio) Front I/O Ports 1 x Headset

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A Rear I/O Ports 1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

1 x D-Sub

2 x USB 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x RJ-45 LAN Port

HD Audio Jacks: Line in / Front Speaker / Microphone Power Supply 500W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 550W) Dimensions 168(W) x 219.3(D) x 218.3(H) mm (excl. Protrusions)

The AMD-powered DeskMeet X300 Mini PC comes with an AMD X300 chipset-powered board and supports up to the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs & APUs (65W only). Like the Intel option, the cooler height is at max 54mm and you get the same amount of features like the Intel system. The PCH is shifted on the back of the motherboard instead of the front like the Intel B660 motherboard. The DeskMeet B660 and X300 Mini PCs measure 168(W) x 219.3(D) x 218.3(H) mm (excl. Protrusions) & are expected to hit the retail segment soon but we don't know the prices yet.