ASRock Industrial Unveils The First Mainstream NUCs Powered By Intel Alder Lake CPUs, The NUC 1200 Box Mini-PCs

ASRock Industrial has unveiled the first mainstream Mini PC featuring Intel's Alder Lake CPU, the NUC 1200 Box Mini-PCs.

ASRock Industrial's NUC 1200 Box Mini-PCs Are Equipped With Alder Lake-P CPUs With Up To 12 Cores, Iris Xe GPUs & More

Press Release:

ASRock Is Really Making An ‘NFT’ Motherboard, Teases Soon To Launch Z690 PG Riptide NFT Edition

Today, ASRock Industrial launched NUC 1200 BOX Series Mini PCs and NUC 1200 Motherboard Series, the next-level Powerhouse taking evolutionary leaps with 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake-P). The new performance hybrid architecture offers fantastic performance and responsiveness with Intel Iris Xe’s enhanced graphics/media/display, 4K quad displays, 2.5GbE dual LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and rich IOs connectivity for gaming, multi-tasking, home-office productivity boost, content creator demand, business, and AI BOX applications.

The Powerhouse with 12th Gen Intel Core for Evolutionary Performance

NUC 1200 BOX Series Mini PCs- NUC BOX-1260P/ NUC BOX-1240P/ NUC BOX-1220P powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Alder Lake-P) pushes for evolutionary leaps in a compact casing- 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85mm(WxDxH).

The performance hybrid architecture is a novel combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) maximizing single-thread performance and Efficient–cores (E-cores) built for multitasking to deliver upgraded performance and responsiveness with intelligent Intel Thread Director. Featuring Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 96 EUs combined with AI enablement and dual DDR4 3200 MHz memory up to 64GB, the NUC 1200 BOX Series also provides accelerated AI inference and highly scalable graphics/ media/ display engine all in one go.

ASRock Adds AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Support To Five More X370 Motherboards

Rich I/Os and Phenomenal Connectivity

The NUC 1200 BOX Series provides two Intel 2.5 GbE LANs and one M.2 (Key E) for Intel Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.2 to accelerate data transmission with minimal latency, ensuring unencumbered speed in the new 6GHz spectrum. Outstanding graphics and videos are supported by quad displays in 4K resolution through one HDMI 2.0b and three DP 1.4a over two Type C. The Series also supports stunning 8K UHD through DP 1.4a for immersive visuals experience along with five USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and one audio jack for phenomenal connectivity.









There is dual storage capacity with one M.2 Key M, 2242/2260/2280, and 2.5-inch SATA3 HDD/SSD tray support. Additional design of 12~19V DC-in allows for flexibility of inconsistent power input, with small fan curve lowering acoustic and TPM 2.0 for enhanced data protection through hardware-based security in support of Windows 11 upgrade. The NUC 1200 BOX Series is perfect for applications in gaming, home theater, intense office work demand, business, and retail solutions.

There’s More! NUC 1200 Motherboard Series

Supported by 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processors (Alder Lake-P), ASRock Industrial also introduces NUC 1200 Motherboard selections- NUC-1265UE/ NUC-1245UE/ NUC-1215UE/ NUC-1255U/ NUC-1235U/ NUC-1215U/ NUC-7305. Exciting key features include two Intel 2.5 Gigabit LANs, WiFi-6E for faster file transfer, lower latency, and effortless high-quality video streaming under 4K quad displays through one HDMI 2.0b and three DP 1.4a with two from Type C.









The Series also supports stunning 8K UHD via DP 1.4a for an outstanding visual experience. Excellent connectivity and expansions are provided through support for six USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one COM (RS-232/ RS-422/ RS-485), one M.2 Key E, and dual storage support with M.2 Key M and SATA 3 to optimize overall capacity. Moreover, there is a 12~19V DC-in design for flexibility under inconsistent power input, with TPM 2.0 onboard for hardware-based security. The Series can bring next-level retail solutions such as digital signage, kiosk, and POS, plus enhanced gaming experience and office boost on PCs.

The NUC 1200 BOX Series and NUC 1200 Motherboard Series powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core are the exciting new Next-level Powerhouse, bringing you upgraded key features for a wide array of application capabilities. For a generational leap in performance and multitasking, let us aim for limitless realms!

For more product information visit: