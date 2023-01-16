ARK Survival Evolved Unreal Engine 5 Remaster Teased By Studio Wildcard; UE5 Fan Imagining Released

Studio Wildcard might have teased an ARK Survival Evolved Unreal Engine 5 remaster, and some digital artists have already released a fan concept of the game running in Epic's new engine.

Last week, ARK developer Studio Wildcard took to Twitter with, what appears to be, a hint at the first ARK coming to Unreal Engine 5. While the upcoming ARK 2 has been confirmed to run in Epic's new game engine, the original ARK still runs in Unreal Engine 4.5. Going by this tweet from the studio, fans might very well be seeing a remaster of ARK: Survival Evolved in Unreal Engine 5. Of course, this could merely be some trolling from the studio, but we wanted to share it nonetheless.

Meanwhile, following this tweet, various digital artists got to work and created parts of the original game running in Epic's new engine. Courtesy of artist 'Greg Coulthard' (thanks DSOGaming), this fan imagining shows ARK's Island map recreated in Unreal Engine 5. Take a look for yourself down below:

It's an exciting concept video showing the environment as well as the brutal Tyrannosaurs that fans of the game will surely appreciate.

Released in 2017, ARK: Survival Evolved is available globally now for PC and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch). As said, Studio Wildcard is currently working on ARK 2. The sequel will feature Vin Diesel as the hero Santiago and is confirmed to be an Xbox console launch exclusive.

Starring Vin Diesel as the hero Santiago, ARK 2 tells the story of a father and a daughter (“Meeka” played by Auli’i Cravalho!), of betrayal & broken promises, and the strength of the family bond – and of course, it’s a story of badass giant dinosaurs. But even more importantly, this is about players’ own stories – like any good persistent-world online survival game, ‘Survivors’ in ARK 2 each have their own unique path through the game, as they form their own tribe, make their own friends, and attempt to build their own creature-aided civilization.