Arctic Introduces the BioniX P120 ARGB Fans

Arctic introduces the BioniX P120 ARGB fan, and these fans feature an RGB ring around the fan blades and the Arctic logo in the center of the fan blade. These fans offer support for the most common manufacturers, and the BioniX P120 ARGB fan features a price of $24.99, and the three-pack features a price of $59.99. These fans are currently available on Amazon.

The BioniX P120 ARGB fan offers high static pressure, high airflow, optimized airflow, and a large amount of RGB lighting

The BioniX P120 ARGB fan features a black plastic casing and an ARGB ring around the fan blades. This allows for a large amount of completely customizable lighting to easily illuminate a PC case's internals. Each fan features a total of twelve RGB LEDs, which use a 5-volt connection to offer support for a variety of different motherboard manufacturers.

This fan has been pressure optimized to offer high static pressure and high airflow, and this fan features a fan speed range of 400 RPM up to 2,300 RPM. This fan offers a static pressure of 2.1 mm H20 and a maximum airflow of 48 CFM. This optimized design ensures that the air passing through the fan is concentrated and can take away the heat that the other internal components create quickly and efficiently.

This fan creates a noise level of .45 Sone at the maximum speed or just below 28 dBA of noise. This lowered fan noise enables these fans to be nearly unnoticeable at lower speeds and not intrusive at the fastest speed. This fan features a Fluid Dynamic bearing, and this bearing enables that quiet operation and the long life span provided by these fans. This bearing provides a near frictionless design to increase the efficiency of the fan.

The Arctic BioniX P120 ARGB fan comes in two different options, and these options come in either a single fan or a three fan pack. On Amazon, The single fan features a price of $24.99, and a three-pack features a high price of $59.99. These buying options allow users to buy either a single fan or a three-pack to provide significantly more airflow and RGB lighting.