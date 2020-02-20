Arctic Announces the Freezer 7 X CPU Cooler

The Arctic Freezer 7 Pro has been a worthy, and long-standing cooler in many PC systems, While the Freezer 7 Pro wasn't a high-performance beast, it was a common component in many people's systems. Still, now the Freezer 7 Pro has officially gained a successor in the Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler.

The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler is a successor to the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO, which has some fantastic upgrades!

The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler is a successor that not only builds upon the success that the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO CPU cooler, but the successor also outshines the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO CPU cooler. The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler benefits of an improved heatsink design along with a reworked heat pipe layout, with the fan, which is optimized for high static pressure, the Arctic Freezer 7 X hopes to set a new standard in CPU cooling. The newer CPU cooler features a 10% increase in performance of up to 10% has been tested, and alongside that increased performance, the price tag of just $19.99.

Key Differences

Longer Lifespan This longer lifespan is due to the lower coil temperature, and Artic has achieved this lowered temperature by utilizing a newly developed fan motor. This motor runs less audibly and more efficiently so that the temperature of the coils is 20°C lower than with conventional motors. With this lowered coil temperature granting a longer lifespan, with this longer lifespan, Arctic can allow a six-year warranty period for the Freezer 7 X CPU cooler.

The Newer Fan P-fan The fan included in this CPU cooler is inspired by the P-series, and has all the advantages of the P-fans: This includes a Broad RPM range, less power consumption, less vibration, and PWM for synchronous fan control. Fluid Dynamic Bearing This fan uses a combination of alloy and lubricants developed in Germany; the friction within the bearing is reduced, leading to higher overall efficiency. Since this fan utilizes this combination of alloy and lubricant, there is less heat, less bearing noise generated.

Direct Touch Heat Pipes This CPU cooler utilizes a direct touch heat pipe design, and this ensures adequate heat transfer, which transferred directly to the heat pipes without an additional material layer.



With the low price tag of just $19.99 and this CPU cooler offers support for both Intel's and AMD's popular CPU sockets.