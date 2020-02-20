Arctic Announces the Freezer 7 X CPU Cooler
The Arctic Freezer 7 Pro has been a worthy, and long-standing cooler in many PC systems, While the Freezer 7 Pro wasn't a high-performance beast, it was a common component in many people's systems. Still, now the Freezer 7 Pro has officially gained a successor in the Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler.
The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler is a successor to the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO, which has some fantastic upgrades!
The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler is a successor that not only builds upon the success that the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO CPU cooler, but the successor also outshines the Arctic Freezer 7 PRO CPU cooler. The Arctic Freezer 7 X CPU cooler benefits of an improved heatsink design along with a reworked heat pipe layout, with the fan, which is optimized for high static pressure, the Arctic Freezer 7 X hopes to set a new standard in CPU cooling. The newer CPU cooler features a 10% increase in performance of up to 10% has been tested, and alongside that increased performance, the price tag of just $19.99.
Key Differences
- Longer Lifespan
- This longer lifespan is due to the lower coil temperature, and Artic has achieved this lowered temperature by utilizing a newly developed fan motor.
- This motor runs less audibly and more efficiently so that the temperature of the coils is 20°C lower than with conventional motors.
- With this lowered coil temperature granting a longer lifespan, with this longer lifespan, Arctic can allow a six-year warranty period for the Freezer 7 X CPU cooler.
- The Newer Fan
- P-fan
- The fan included in this CPU cooler is inspired by the P-series, and has all the advantages of the P-fans: This includes a Broad RPM range, less power consumption, less vibration, and PWM for synchronous fan control.
- Fluid Dynamic Bearing
- This fan uses a combination of alloy and lubricants developed in Germany; the friction within the bearing is reduced, leading to higher overall efficiency.
- Since this fan utilizes this combination of alloy and lubricant, there is less heat, less bearing noise generated.
- P-fan
- Direct Touch Heat Pipes
- This CPU cooler utilizes a direct touch heat pipe design, and this ensures adequate heat transfer, which transferred directly to the heat pipes without an additional material layer.
With the low price tag of just $19.99 and this CPU cooler offers support for both Intel's and AMD's popular CPU sockets.