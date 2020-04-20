Pick up a brand new fifth-generation iPad mini in glorious Space Gray color for a low price of just $449, that’s a saving of $100 instantly.

Apple’s latest iPad mini is an excellent product for those who look for nothing more than portability and zero compromise on performance in a tablet. If you are looking on a great deal on Apple’s mini tablet, then we have a deal on the 256GB model with Wi-Fi that saves you $100 instantly.

The iPad mini features a 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone and a wide color gamut. Meaning, this is not just an ordinary display, it’s something you can expect on pro-level hardware. And since there is Apple Pencil support in this tablet, this can be a perfect notebook replacement for places like schools and colleges.

All the heavy lifting is handled by that A12 Bionic processor, which quite honestly sounds dated, but it’s every bit as capable if you are not doing anything that demands extra firepower.

Here’s the full list of specs:

7. 9-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

IOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

Although it’s not worth pointing out at this point, but the iPad mini features a Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID. What this means is that you don’t have to point the tablet’s front towards your face in order to unlock and jump into iPadOS. Just read your finger on the Home button and you are done.

