Apple’s Black Friday Deal Offers Up to $200 Gift Card with Select Products

Apple has announced its official Black Friday deals which starts this Friday 29th till Cyber Monday on December 2nd. The company is teasing the new Apple Store deals with a banner on the homepage and inviting customers to 'save the date'. As for the deals, the company will offer a $200 gift card with the purchase of select products like the iPhone, iPad, and Macs. Let's dive in to see some more details on Apple's Black Friday deals.

Up to $200 Worth of Gift Card on Select Products With Apple's Black Friday Deals

While Apple offers up to $200 worth of gift cards, it's worth knowing that third-party sellers like Amazon might have better deals. As of now, the exact details of the offer is yet not announced. The company says that the value of the gift cards will vary depending on the product you buy. So be cautious of the term "up to" when you buy a specific product.

In addition to this, you should also note that the company's latest products might not be up for any gift card offers. Other than the U.S., Apple's Black Friday deals will also be available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and more. The Apple Shopping Event will provide £160 worth of gif cards in the UK, 200 Euros in Europe and CAD $280 in Canada.

Apple has always given gift cards instead of cash discounts and we would have to wait and see which products qualify for the entire $200 gift card as part of Apple's Black Friday deals. You can always find a better deal with third-party sellers and provide a better value for money. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the matter.

This is all for now, folks. Are you willing to take advantage of Apple's Black Friday offer? Let us know in the comments section below.