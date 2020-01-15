Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air is Just $399 Right Now [$100 Off]

You can save $100 on the brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air from Apple. Usually this tablet will set you back $499.

64GB iPad Air in Gold Drops to Just $399, its Lowest Price Ever

The iPad Air is a pro tablet by all means, but without the pro price tag. It comes with a wonderful A12 Bionic chip under the hood that allows it to tackle everyday tasks without breaking a sweat. The 10.5-inch Retina display is a canvas big enough for running multiple apps, playing games, watching movies on Netflix and whatnot. Right now, all of this costs $499 if you knock on Apple’s door. But, if you turn your rudder toward Amazon, then you can save $100 and the iPad Air can be yours for a price of just $399.

The deal is applicable on the 64GB model of the iPad Air in Gold. This variant features Wi-Fi only capabilities which is way more than enough for a lot of people. You get 10 hours of battery life and Lightning for charging and syncing with a computer. We wish this was USB-C, but given how cheap Lightning cables have become, even for MFi Certified options, we’ll give this one a pass for now.

Thanks to iPadOS you can do a lot of things on the iPad Air which you couldn’t before. You get desktop class browsing experience in Safari, allowing you to use proper web apps and not those daunting mobile optimized websites. The new Files app allows you to do way more than before as well, such as the ability to copy files straight from a flash drive, compress files, decompress them, and more.

We highly recommend picking up this deal right now before stock completely runs out.

Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Gold - Was $499, now just $399