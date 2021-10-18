Apple Will Sell You a Polishing Cloth for $19
We don't even know if you actually need this, but Apple will send you a 'Polishing Cloth' for a price of just $19.
Keep Your Ecosystem Nice and Clean with the Official Apple Cleaning Cloth for $19 - this is Not Even a Joke
What does this product do? Here's what Apple says:
Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.
Basically, it's a cloth to keep things nice and tidy, nothing else. If you are wondering, what devices you can use it with, Apple has posted a massive list on its website:
iPhone Models
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone 6
iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone SE (1st generation)
iPad Models
iPad mini (6th generation)
iPad (9th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
iPad Air (4th generation)
iPad Air (3rd generation)
iPad Air 2
iPad Air (1st generation)
iPad (8th generation)
iPad (7th generation)
iPad (6th generation)
iPad (5th generation)
iPad mini (5th generation)
iPad mini 4
iPad mini 3
iPad mini 2
iPad mini (1st generation)
Mac Models
MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)
MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 - 2019)
MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 - 2017)
MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)
MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 - 2019)
MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 - 2015)
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 - 2019)
MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012 - 2015)
MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 – 2017)
iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)
iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017)
iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)
iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019 - 2020)
iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017)
iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 - 2015)
iMac Pro (2017)
Apple Watch Models
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 2
Apple Watch Series 1
Apple Watch 1st generation
iPod Models
iPod touch (7th generation)
iPod touch (6th generation)
iPod touch (5th generation)
iPod nano (7th generation)
iPod shuffle (4th generation)
Display Models
Pro Display XDR
It essentially keeps your entire ecosystem nice and clean. But we're sure once you are done cleaning a handful of devices, the cloth itself will need to be cleaned to, so be ready to do that.
You can buy the cloth from here.
