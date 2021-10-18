Apple Will Sell You a Polishing Cloth for $19

We don't even know if you actually need this, but Apple will send you a 'Polishing Cloth' for a price of just $19.

Keep Your Ecosystem Nice and Clean with the Official Apple Cleaning Cloth for $19 - this is Not Even a Joke

What does this product do? Here's what Apple says:

Apple’s Maxed-Out Version of 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Costs $6,099

Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

Basically, it's a cloth to keep things nice and tidy, nothing else. If you are wondering, what devices you can use it with, Apple has posted a massive list on its website:

iPhone Models

iPad Models

Mac Models

Apple Watch Models

Display Models

Pro Display XDR

It essentially keeps your entire ecosystem nice and clean. But we're sure once you are done cleaning a handful of devices, the cloth itself will need to be cleaned to, so be ready to do that.

You can buy the cloth from here.