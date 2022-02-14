Apple Will Make Use of Memoji and SharePlay For FaceTime on its Rumored AR Headset

Apple is rumored to launch its AR headset in the coming years, either 2023 or 2024 as per recent reports. While the final word rests with Apple, all we can do at this point is speculate what the headset will have in store for users. According to a new report, Apple's AR headset could rely on Memoji and SharePlay for FaceTime. See more details on the subject below.

Apple's AR Headset Could Potentially Use Memoji and SharePlay For FaceTime Purposes

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's AR headset will emphasize greatly on gaming, media consumption, and communication. At this point, details are scarce and the final word rests with Apple, so nothing can be said for sure. It was uncovered last week that the AR headset will run "realityOS" which is internally codenamed as "Oak." In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman shares his speculations regarding FaceTime on the AR headset (via MacRumors). He stated that FaceTime on Apple's AR headset will make use of Memoji and SharePlay.

I imagine a virtual reality version of FaceTime where you can be in a conference room with dozens of people. Instead of seeing their actual faces, you'll see 3D versions of them (Memojis). I assume the headset will be able to determine a person's facial expressions in real time, making the experience fairly lifelike. I would also look for heavy use of SharePlay in the new realityOS, allowing multiple headset wearers to experience music, movies and games together.

Apple announced SharePlay with the launch of iOS 15 last year and it has opened up numerous new possibilities for users. On the other hand, Memoji was first introduced in 2018 with the launch of iOS 12. If the report has any heft to it, we will see the integration of two features in FaceTime for Apple's rumored headset. Apple has released several tools for developers like ARKit and AR walking directions and it would give Apple the required data to pursue the development of an appropriate platform for its headset.

We are yet to see how Apple will use Memoji and SharePlay together for its AR headset. Since the final word rests with Apple, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.